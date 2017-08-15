26°
News

Why Down syndrome boy can no longer play as 12th man

Tim Howard
| 15th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:52 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTH Coast Football has cracked down on a Yamba junior soccer team playing a Down syndrome boy as its 12th man.

For two years the Yamba under-14s have played Marc Stillhard as a 12th player, despite the rules of the game stipulating a maximum of 11 players a side can be on the pitch at one time.

Marc's mother Enid Reichler-Stillhard said for two years teams in the competition had been willing to waive the rule, allowing Marc to play a full game as a 12th player, without disadvantaging his team.

But that situation has changed following a complaint to the organising body, North Coast Football, which has issued a statement reinforcing the rule all games must be played with 11-a-side teams.

NCF general manager Reuben Robertson said his organisation became aware of the situation in only the past few days, although it had issued a ruling allowing Marc, who is 16, to play down two age groups.

"The only comment I would like to make is the one we issued on our Facebook page," Mr Robertson said.

The key passage in the statement said: "Unfortunately we now have the situation where a club or a person associated with it has complained to North Coast Football. Rules being what they are, NCF have advised we are not able to continue with Marc on the field as an extra player as this is competitive grade football."

Mrs Reichler-Stillhard said: "Marc plays football/ soccer in under-14s, down an age group but still can't keep pace with them, so two years ago a coach suggested why not play him as a 12th man as an extra person on the field.

"Each week we ask the other team if this is okay and the answer was always yes, except once right at the beginning but they changed their mind once they understood the reason."

Officials from rival clubs said they had no problems with Yamba fielding Marc as a 12th player.

Westlawn Tigers president Liz Weatherstone said the Tigers under-14s were due to play Yamba on Saturday and would be happy if Marc was on the field as an extra player.

"Westlawn supports Marc, but we don't want to compromise NCF," Ms Weathertsone said.

"Westlawn will be asking for permission to allow Marc to continue playing as he has been for the last two years."

Grafton Gunners president Shanon Tough said the club had no problem with Marc as a 12th player when his club played Yamba.

Mr Tough said his club had teamed up with Special Olympics Australia to provide opportunities for players with disabilities.

"In our under-14s we have six kids with disabilities," he said.

"None are the same as Marc, so we play 11 on 11.

"They get thrashed each week, but keep turning up each week because they love having a game."

Mr Tough said Marc playing as a 12th player enabled his team to treat him as just another player.

"It's not a massive advantage, in fact it hardly makes a difference," he said.

"The kids are able to play competitively around him and if he gets a high five off the kids who scored a goal it just doesn't make his day, it makes his whole world."

Mrs Reichler-Stillhard said it was up to NCF how it administered its games, but was disappointed in the ruling.

"This means for Marc to continue to play, we will have to disadvantage his team (something that I don't want to do) because as much as I want to him to play I am not that selfish," she said.

"If Marc is on the field as a recognised player then effectively his team is playing one player short."

She said the children who played in Marc's team and against him were shocked at what's happened.

"I have spoken to our club and other clubs who are shocked, horrified and disgusted and that is just from the kids," she said.

"The Yamba kids felt so strongly that it is wrong and unfair, they refused to play the scheduled match against that team."

Mrs Reichler-Stillhard said she had also received support from the Australian Paralympic Soccer team, the Pararoos, as well as coaches of disabled players.

"Coaches, managers and parents have offered to write letters and do whatever it takes to keep the system we have in place going," she said

"They all love the fact that Marc plays and that he has a wonderful time each week.

"To watch an opposition team give Marc the ball and trip over their own feet to let him score a goal was one of the best events in my life."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  editors picks football

Drug driver's story flimsy: Magistrate

Drug driver's story flimsy: Magistrate

WHILE Santa was out delivering the last of his presents on Christmas Day, police at Clarenza were pulling over a driver under the influence of methamphetamines.

Residents disgusted at public toilet vandalism

DISGUSTING: Cleaners were faced with a dire Monday morning clean-up when they discovered public toilets trashed in two Grafton parks.

Appalling vandalism in public toilets at Grafton reported to police

Sullohern claims City2Surf title

ALL SMILES: Celia Sullohern with first male across the line Harry Summers.

Clarence Valley runner wins Elite Female title

JESSICA SMITH: 'How will I fold a pram?'

IN THE MOMENT: Jessica Smith with daughter Ayla, 2. Jessica, who was born with only one arm, is pregnant with her second child and says motherhood has been her greatest challenge.

Former Grafton swimmer talks motherhood with one arm

Local Partners

Turners Beach to get better toilets

Upgrade of facilities including roof replacement, new urinal, bench seating hooks and external showers.

Who's hiding in your family tree?

Joan McDonald gets into the online shopping lesson at the Savvy Seniors workshop held at the Grafton Regional Library.

Libraries offering family history tracing services

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 crashed a motorcycle and died in the actor’s home town of Vancouver.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly