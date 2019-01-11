Sporting groups encouraged to Move It

Kevin Hogan celebrates with members of the Orara Valley Axemen rugby league club after they received a federal government grant.

Kevin Hogan celebrates with members of the Orara Valley Axemen rugby league club after they received a federal government grant. Contributed

FUNDING: Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has encouraged local sporting groups and providers to get moving in an effort to earn much-needed funding.

Local sport and physical activity providers can now apply for a grant to develop and run programs that encourage people in our community to get more active.

"We know how important sport and physical activity is to helping both children and adults lead a happy, healthy life,” Hogan said.

"The goal is to get more people of all ages in our community more active more often.”

The Move It AUS program is designed to encourage adults to "Find their 30”, which is 30 minutes of heart-raising activity a day, with those under 18 aiming for 60 minutes a day.

Mr Hogan urged sporting groups and local governments to develop programs, particularly targeting groups at risk of inactivity or not currently participating in enough activity, such as seniors or people with a disability.

"For example a local soccer club may want to set up "walking soccer” for seniors to help them "Find their 30”,” he said.

The Move It AUS program will be managed by Sport Australia, the Australian Government's leading agency for sport and physical activity.

The Sports Participation Grants follow the recent announcements of the Better Ageing grants and the Community Sport Infrastructure Grants.

Applications are open until February 18. For more information or to apply go to www.sportaus.gov.au/participationgrants