Sporting oval pipe dream now a $300k reality

CRICKET/AFL: After almost eight years of waiting, the dreams of Ellem Oval becoming a mecca for sport have become a reality.

Sporting groups, including both the Clarence River Cricket Association and Grafton Tigers AFL club, rejoiced when Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced almost $300,000 in funding to complete works on the ground.

Gulaptis, along with Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons, met with community stakeholders yesterday following the announcement which will include funding for a full redevelopment of the Ellem Oval surface.

It will include a levelling of the field, as well as improvements to the irrigation and fencing around the surface.

The funding come from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, which also provided for the upgrades to JJ Lawrence Field which are set to begin over the summer.

While the upgrades to Ellem Oval, which are scheduled for early next year, will likely impact on the business end of the cricket season, CRCA president Tim Kinnane said it was a case of "short-term pain for a long-term gain”.

"(The upgrade) is a great bonus for us because it will set up Ellem to be what it should be and it should put an end to the naysayers who have not believed in the redevelopment for a number of years,” Kinnane said.

"I think it should be the premier cricket facility on the Clarence River. It has everything going for it, except for the state of the pitch and the outfield.

"Once those issues are sorted, it could almost be the number one ground on the North Coast.”

The elevated table at the centre of the ground has caused havoc for bowlers in recent seasons, with several players pulling up lame following their spell.

"A couple of players pulled up sore during last season with serious knee complaints. It also happened to a fast bowler in the grand final two years ago,” Kinnane said.

The undulating outfield has also concerned local AFL players, and president James Hourigan said he was happy to see seven years of pushing for change finally come to fruition.

It is understood the redevelopment works were meant to be included as part of major works in 2011, when the clubhouse was built, before the funding dried up.

"It is massive for all sport, and especially the two main users of this ground, and it is a culmination of a project we started all the way back in 2011,” Hourigan said.

"It has been a big thing on the agenda for a number of years, and now we have finally found money to get it done.

"We have some of the best facilities in the North Coast region and now we will have the ground to match.”

Hourigan said the upgrade, which is expected in time for the 2019 AFL North Coast season, would also potentially boost the morale of the club's senior ranks, something that was lacking this season.

The project had been identified as a priority by the council with Gulaptis "pleased” he could come to the party with funding for the works.

"The whole community benefits when local government works in partnership with the NSW Government,” he said.