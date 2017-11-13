Sporting stalwart surprised by award recognition

Rob Sutherland is awarded the Ernie Muller Award at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Adam Hourigan

ERNIE MULLER AWARD: It was an emotional moment for Lower Clarence sporting stalwart Rob Sutherland as he walked off the stage into the embrace of his grandchildren at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday night.

Sutherland was awarded the Ernie Muller Award for contribution to sport in the Lower Clarence and it could not have gone to a more deserving recipient.

A veteran of Lower Clarence cricket, Sutherland had stints with nearly every club in the region over a career spanning 40 years. He is also a life member of the Maclean Show Society and Lower Clarence Pony Club.

Sutherland is the current president of the pony club, Maclean Campdraft and the Lower Clarence Working Dog Trials Committee as well as vice-president of the show society.

"This award was a great surprise and it means a real lot to me," Sutherland said.

"I have spent my whole life in these organisations and it is the good helpers I have had around me for the whole time that have helped make this award happen.

"I would do it all again if I had my time over."

Sutherland only returned to the pony club committee two years ago, when the club was in jeopardy of folding.

With his grandchildren members in the club, the sporting legend took it upon himself to ensure the club continued to thrive.

"The club looked like folding only two years ago, so we went right to the top and made sure we put together a very good committee to keep the club thriving," he said.

"Sport has given me so much in life, a lot of personal satisfaction and now a lot of pride as I watch my grandchildren follow in my footsteps.

"You don't get into sport for these sort of accolades, but I very much appreciate the recognition.

"My son came up from Bellingen to see me accept this award and it was a proud moment for me."