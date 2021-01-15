SPORTS AWARDS: Masters champ starts 2021 in top gear

Cyclist Laurelea Moss won the 103.1 FM Loving Life Masters Sports Award for the second time at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 14th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Three times Laurelea Moss has won major silverware at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards. Now she is in line for a fourth after being named Senior Sportsperson of the Month for December.

Last month the Grafton woman, who competes for Coffs Harbour Cycle Club, won two gold medals at the National Masters Road Cycling Championships on the Gold Coast in the Women’s Masters 3 division for the criterium and road race, and a bronze in the individual time trial.

Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss won gold in the Women's Masters 3 division of the criterium and road race and bronze in the ITT event at the National Masters Road Cycling Championships.

For her efforts she tallied the most votes from the panel of judges out of five nominees which included Chris Zaffis (surfing), Joshua Rose (speedway), Lindsey Wall (triathlon) and reigning Clarence Valley Senior Sportsperson of the Year Mitch Christiansen (AWD athletics).

As the December winner she is the first of 10 monthly winners who will make up the pool of finalists in the running to be named 2021 Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards to be held in November.

Moss is already the most prolific award winner in the history of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, which were launched in 2014, having won the Senior Sportsperson of the Year in 2016 for her world record breaking feats at the World Masters Track Cycling Championships, and the Masters Sports Award in 2017 and 2020 for similarly outstanding achievements on the national and world stage.

But she rated last month’s effort among the best of her career, knocking off 2004 Olympic gold medal-winning road cycling champion Sara Carrigan on the way to winning gold.

Moss has already set the gold standard for the 2021 Clarence Valley Sports Awards. Will she take home a record fourth major trophy?

Clarence Valley Sports Awards logo.

The January Sportsperson of the Month will be announced on Thursday, February 4. To nominate simply download a form from the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and email to cvsportsawards@gmail.com, or phone 6643 0574 for more details.

Nominations for Volunteer, Club, Team and Coach of the year can be made at any time throughout 2021 before the October deadline.

The eighth annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards are proudly supported by The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld and Clarence Valley Council.