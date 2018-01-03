SPORTS AWARDS: Reimer's fast track to monthly award win

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Grafton speedster Grayson Reimer has beaten out one of the toughest fields of junior sports stars to be crowned Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of December.

Reimer, an accomplished junior rugby league player, stepped up his workrate on the track last month to finish with two silver medals at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide.

Representing New South Wales, Reimer, 12, finished second in the 100m sprint before also running second in the 4x100m relay. He also made the final of the 200m sprint, finishing fourth.

"There was a bit of pressure, I have never been that far in athletics before,” Reimer said.

"It was harder because the runners were better and all the races were really close, but it is the same amount of nerves.”

Reimer had only started training with local sprint coach Kerry Godwin after earning a berth at the national event, but it is something he plans to continue in 2018 as he aims to take his running to the next level.

It will be a year of change for the speedster as he begins life at Grafton High School but there is one thing that will definitely stay the same.

"I will be playing for the Ghosties again, that's for sure,” he said. "There's no way I am going over to play for the Rebels.”

Reimer beat out a strong field of emerging sports talent for the monthly gong, including Grace Young, who was selected for Australian Schoolgirls after her efforts at the Pacific School Games, as well as Grafton High superfish Charlie Steele, who also medalled at PSG.