SPORTS AWARDS: Sullohern plays waiting game

DETERMINATION: Yamba athlete Celia Sullohern (right) races ahead of Jessica Trengove (centre) in the Zatopek 10,000 in December. DAVID CROSLING

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Yamba athlete Celia Sullohern is trying not to think about the impending Commonwealth Games, despite being squarely in the frame for selection in the Australian 10,000m running team.

While it was thought the 25-year-old former cross country champion had earned automatic selection for the Games after winning the Zatopek 10,000 last month, she only earned nomination and still has to wait for the final decision.

Sullohern upset the established order at the national event in Melbourne, blazing past Australian representative and the much fancied Eloise Wellings before fighting it out on the line against Jess Tengrove.

For her efforts in the Zatopek and also winning the Melbourne Marathon in October, Sullohern has also picked another special award, Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month for December.

She is the defending Senior Sportsperson of the Year for 2017, and said it was an honour to be in the hunt for the award again in 2018.

"I really enjoyed the awards last year, and thought it was great to be a part of them," she said.

"I am really blown away by this, it is a great way to start the new year."

While potential Games selection looms over her head, Sullohern said she is just putting her focus into her training over the summer months.

"They haven't selected a team and that will come," she said. "I have done everything I can, and I am stoked with the results I have been able to post.

"It is completely out of my hands, and I kind of like that feeling. There's no need to worry about it."

Instead of worrying about a potential berth on the Gold Coast in April, Sullohern is intsead focusing on maintaining the workload she had in 2017.

That includes aiming for a series of triathlon events which begin at the end of the month.

"I have loved the change that 2017 brought," Sullohern said. "I had a lot of fun competing in my first lot of triathlons, training with different people and learning the ropes.

"I am not making any real fixed plans or goals ahead, I just want to continue what I was enjoying doing last year."

The 25-year-old is dedicated to chasing a potential World Triathlon Age Championships berth and that will begin with R5 Robina on January 17.

The Olympic distance event, part of the Triathlon Queensland 2017-18 State Series, is also an ITU World Championship qualifier.

Sullohern also hopes to back this up with a defence of her 2017 BCU Coffs Tri crown in February before heading away to Mooloolaba later that month.

But to achieve all that, the Yamba athlete is putting plenty of time in the pool, on the bike and in the runners.

"I do squad swims in the pool most days of the week, as well as put plenty of time on the road either running or on the bike," she said.

"But I also try not to put too much pressure on myself with the training.

"I am really enjoying it and I want to keep it fun and manageable."

It was a landslide victory for Sullohern in the voting for the December sportsperson, with masters cyclist Laurelea Moss finishing second after winning four gold medals at the 2017 Queensland Masters Track Championships.