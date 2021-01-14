SPORTS AWARDS: The seven wonders of Hanna Tait

Mastering one athletic discipline is a full time commitment for an elite athlete. As a heptathlete, Grafton Athletics Club's Hanna Tait juggles seven.

The 17-year-old is the Junior Sportsperson of the Month after raising the bar in the track and field event, which combines 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m sprint, long jump, javelin throw and 800m run.

Tait finished second in the women's heptathlon under-20 division at the Queensland Athletics Glynis Nunn Shield last month, with a new personal best overall score of 4689 points.

In the process she set new personal bests in 100m hurdles, 200m, long jump, high jump and shot put, and won the javelin, where she has historically achieved the most success.

The result means Hanna has qualified for the NSW Athletics Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney in April. Earlier in the month Hanna won bronze in javelin and hurdles at the All Schools Track and Field Championships in Sydney.

For her efforts she tallied the most votes from the panel of judges ahead of fellow nominees Jack Leeson (swimming) and reigning Clarence Valley Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year and People's Choice winner Andrea Thomson (swimming).

As the December winner she is the first of 10 monthly winners who will make up the pool of Junior Male and Junior Female finalists at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards to be held in November.

Tait was previously a finalist in 2019 when BMX rider Tahlia Marsh was named Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year.

The January Sportsperson of the Month will be announced on Thursday, February 4. To nominate simply download a form from the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and email to cvsportsawards@gmail.com, or phone 6643 0574 for more details.

Nominations for Volunteer, Club, Team and Coach of the year can be made at any time throughout 2021 before the October deadline.

The eighth annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards are proudly supported by The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld and Clarence Valley Council.