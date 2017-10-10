28°
Sport

SPORTS AWARDS: Tickets go on sale for gala dinner

Violet Davies presents MC Katie Brown with a bunch of flowers at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016.
Violet Davies presents MC Katie Brown with a bunch of flowers at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016. Debrah Novak

SPORTS AWARDS: Tickets are now on sale for Clarence Valley sport's night of nights at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards hosted by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

The awards gala dinner held at Yamba Golf and Country Club on Saturday, November 11 will be a chance to celebrate another year of sporting achievements in and out of the valley.

Jetts Fitness Junior Male, Junior Female and Senior Sportsperson of the Year awards will be decided on the night as well as awards for Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Team of the Year.

The Lower Clarence Sports Committee will award the Ernie Muller Award for commitment to sport in the Lower Clarence, while the Upper Clarence Sports Committee will award the Max Godbee Award for commitment.

Tickets can be purchased from the club in person or by phone on (02) 6646 2104. Northland Coach and Travel will supply a bus from Grafton to the event. Please notify if you need the bus when purchasing your ticket for the night.

SAVE THE DATE: Clarence Valley Sports Awards will be held at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 11.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Accused considers any girl over 12 'fair game', court told

Accused considers any girl over 12 'fair game', court told

A 50-year-old Iluka man has been granted bail despite facing two charges of indecent assault on an 11-year-old girl.

Bags of books at bi-annual sale

Ivy Salter makes a start on some of the thousands of books at the upcoming Grafton Rotary Book Sale.

Over 20,000 books available at Rotary sale

VOTE: Your chance to crown the people's champion

'People's Choice Award' winner Brad Clarke (centre) with 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards special guest Juanita O'Dell and MC Katie Brown.

Have a say on who deserves the nod at Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Keeping kids on country

HELPING HANDS: Abcare Grafton staff Mia Randall, Bruce Wilson, Liz Kavanagh and Sophie Bultitude.

Abcare opens in Grafton

Local Partners

Russ wins gold, Terrey settles for silver in Hobart

"I think this selection means a lot because it is playing in a World Cup... Not many people can say they represented their country at that level”

Shanahan lifts Coffs Harbour to bronze at battle

TEAM SPIRIT: Carly Shanahan is congratulated by teammate Jayke Sharp after coming out of the surf.

Byron Bay take ultimate glory at NSW Northern qualifier.

Iceland keeps its hot run going qualifying for World Cup finals

Iceland's scorer Gylfi Sigurdsson takes a shot at Kosovo's goal during the World Cup qualifying match in Reykjavik

Iceland qualifies for World Cup 2018