SPORTS AWARDS: Tickets go on sale for gala dinner

Violet Davies presents MC Katie Brown with a bunch of flowers at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016. Debrah Novak

SPORTS AWARDS: Tickets are now on sale for Clarence Valley sport's night of nights at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards hosted by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

The awards gala dinner held at Yamba Golf and Country Club on Saturday, November 11 will be a chance to celebrate another year of sporting achievements in and out of the valley.

Jetts Fitness Junior Male, Junior Female and Senior Sportsperson of the Year awards will be decided on the night as well as awards for Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Team of the Year.

The Lower Clarence Sports Committee will award the Ernie Muller Award for commitment to sport in the Lower Clarence, while the Upper Clarence Sports Committee will award the Max Godbee Award for commitment.

Tickets can be purchased from the club in person or by phone on (02) 6646 2104. Northland Coach and Travel will supply a bus from Grafton to the event. Please notify if you need the bus when purchasing your ticket for the night.

