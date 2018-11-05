SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

In 2016 bodybuilder Brad 'The Shredded Badger' Clarke won the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice award, flanked by special guest Juanita O'Dell and MC Katie Brown at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the GDSC on 12th November.

IN THE countdown to the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards we are putting the power in your hands, with votes now open for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award.

The nominees comprise the 20 junior and senior Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year. Voting closes at 8am on Wednesday, November 14.

The winner will be announced at the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards gala dinner at Yamba Golf and Country Club on Saturday, November 17, and will receive a $250 voucher to the store of their choice at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Grafton Shoppingworld strategic marketing manager Kelle Murphy said the award was a great initiative to engage the sport community with the awards.

"We're excited to be on board again and that the awards are growing every year, with more and more sports getting involved," she said.

"It's nice that sports that aren't as mainstream get the opportunity for their athletes to be recognised and with the People's Choice we like the idea of getting the community involved to choose a winner."

"This is a chance for the community to have their own say and potentially crown someone different to the major awards.

"The reason we get behind the award each year is so we can give to every sport and we have been really proud to bring some of our individual retailers in Jetts Fitness and The Athlete's Foot on board."

Reader poll Vote for 2018 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year (max 3 Votes) Celia Sullohern (Athletics)

Grayson Reimer (Athletics/Rugby League)

Jai Stephenson (Speedway)

Jake Lambeth (Hockey)

Chris Zaffis (Surfing)

Erica Tillman (Athletics)

Kim Elvery (Triathlon)

Travis O'Connor (Dragon Boats)

Chris Owen (Woodchopping)

Tahlia Marsh (BMX)

Luke Stanford (AFL)

Ashdon Randall (Rugby League/Rugby Union)

Sam Duroux (Hockey)

Brianna McFarlane (AFL)

Matt McGuren (Horse Racing)

Carly Shanahan (Surfing)

Andrew Terrey (Hockey)

Tyler Gaddes (Hockey)

Amy Riddell (Indoor Hockey)

Harry Oxenbridge (Soccer/Hockey/Athletics) Vote View Results

Previous winners of the People's Choice award include BMX rider Tahlia Marsh, longboarder Di Ellis, bodybuilder "Shredded Badger" Brad Clarke and AFL player Georgia Breward.

Tickets are still available and must be purchased from Yamba Golf and Country Club (6646 2104) by this Saturday, November 10. Adults $35, children (under 15) $15.