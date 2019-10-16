SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2019 People's Choice

VOTE NOW: Grafton Shoppingworld centre manager Brendon Wilson with the People's Choice award to be presented at Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

VOTE NOW: Grafton Shoppingworld centre manager Brendon Wilson with the People's Choice award to be presented at Clarence Valley Sports Awards. Adam Hourigan

IN THE countdown to the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards we are putting the power in your hands, with votes now open for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award.

The nominees comprise the 20 junior and senior Grafton Shoppingworld Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year.

Voting closes on Tuesday, November 5. and the winner will be announced at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards gala dinner at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 9, and will receive a $250 voucher to the store of their choice at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Reader poll POLL: Vote for 2019 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year Ethan Davis (Dog trials)

Andrew Landenberger (Sailing)

Jeremy Ensby (Campdraft)

Tony Blanch (Speedway)

Jay Adams (Triathlon)

Bruce Baxter (Cricket)

Dakoda Walters (Surfing)

Kim Elvery (Triathlon)

Hannah Tait (Athletics)

Mitch Christiansen (AWD Athletics)

Tahlia Marsh (BMX)

Tom Hancock (Athletics)

Willow Harris (Golf)

Elle Boden-Betts (League Tag)

Joel Emery (Surfing)

Glen Swain (BMX)

Ashleigh Ensbey (Hockey)

Dylan Collett (Rugby League)

Tyler Hogden (Dragon Boats)

Ben McLennan (Rugby League) Vote View Results

In 2018 the popular online poll attracted a total of 1758 votes with surfer Carly Shanahan coming out on top as the winner with 16 per cent of the vote.

Previous winners of the People's Choice award include BMX rider Tahlia Marsh, longboarder Di Ellis, bodybuilder Brad Clarke and AFL player Georgia Breward.

Alongside The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld has been a major supporter of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards since they were created in 2014.

And one of the constants of this current format is the popular People's Choice Award, presented by Grafton Shoppingworld.

Centre manager Brendon Wilson said the award was a great initiative to engage the sport community with the awards.

"The People's Choice Award offers an opportunity for the community to acknowledge individual sporting achievements throughout the Clarence Valley," Mr Wilson said.

"We are inundated throughout the year with sponsorship requests from sporting organisations. The Clarence Valley Sports Awards provide an opportunity to support the entire Clarence Valley sporting community."

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards will hosted by Katie Brown, with special guest three-time Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year Rodney Nugent.

Tickets are on sale now at Grafton District Services Club. Adults are $35 and children under 12 are $15. Groups of six or more are $30 each. Ticket sales close November 8.