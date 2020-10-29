SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2020 People's Choice

Despite COVID-19 causing disruptions to sport in 2020, there is a formidable of finalists in line for the major individual awards at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, including the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice.

IN THE countdown to the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards we are putting the power in your hands, with votes now open for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award.

The nominees comprise all the junior and senior Grafton Shoppingworld Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year.

The winner will be announced at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards gala dinner at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 14, and will receive a $250 voucher courtesy of Grafton Shoppingworld. Voting closes at 11.11am on Wednesday, November 11 (max 3 votes).

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Chrystal Davies said the award was a great initiative to engage the sporting community with the awards.

"We're excited to be on board again for the seventh year in a row since the inception of the awards in 2014," she said.

"It's nice for sports that aren't as mainstream to get the opportunity for their athletes to be recognised and with the People's Choice we like the idea of getting the community involved to choose a winner.

"The People's Choice is a chance for the community to have their own say and potentially crown someone different to the major awards.

"All the monthly award winners are to be commended for their rewards and we wish them luck in the People's Choice voting."

Each of the finalists' achievements are showcased on the Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame, which this year was relocated to the Grafton Shoppingworld hallway.

Grafton Shoppingworld centre manager Brendon Wilson with the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice award to be presented at Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Ms Davies said the Wall of Fame's new home has been great exposure for the awards and for these talented athletes to be recognised for their efforts in their own community.

"The Wall of Fame is now much more visible, and it's definitely capturing people's interest," Ms Davies said.

"Just the amount of people who stop to see who's won the monthly awards is fantastic, and they even stop to take photos."

Last year's People's Choice poll resulted in a record 2801 votes as friends and family campaigned on social media to gain support, and AWD athlete Mitch Christiansen and hockey player Ashleigh Ensbey were awarded joint winners.

The award has grown in popularity every year and with the general population becoming digital savvy than ever following the events of 2020, organisers anticipate even higher numbers to participate in this year's poll.

In 2018 the popular online poll attracted a total of 1758 votes with surfer Carly Shanahan coming out on top as the winner with 16 per cent of the vote.

Previous winners of the People's Choice award include BMX rider Tahlia Marsh, longboarder Di Ellis, bodybuilder Brad Clarke and AFL player Georgia Breward.

Alongside The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld has been a major supporter of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards since they were created in 2014.

Tickets are still available at www.trybooking.com/BMBVC and must be purchased by Thursday, November 12. Adults $35, children (under 12) $15.