SPORTS SHORTS: Local news in bite-sized chunks

Cody Walker runs through a drill during an Australian Wallabies Under-20s captain's run ahead of their clash against Italy at the World Rugby under-20s Championships in Georgia.

Cody Walker runs through a drill during an Australian Wallabies Under-20s captain's run ahead of their clash against Italy at the World Rugby under-20s Championships in Georgia. Levan Verdzeuli/World Rugby

Council supports triple jumper

ATHLETICS: Clarence Valley Council dug deep to support South Grafton High School athletics champion Erica Tillman on her quest against the best in the country at the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships in Adelaide at the weekend.

Council approved a donation of $250 from the Clarence Valley Cultural and Sports Trust Fund to assist Tillman.

The triple-jump specialist finished eighth in the country in the Under-18 triple jump event at the championships - jumping an impressive 11.56m.

Shanahan searching for grom success

SURFING: Wooli surfing queen Carly Shanahan will hit the surf this week as she aims to earn a spot at the finals of the RipCurl Grom Search.

After missing all the earlier qualifiers for the event, Shanahan will need to pull out all the stops at the final RipCurl Grom Search event at Coolum Beach.

The 14-year-old has put in plenty of work after a disappointing semi-final finish at the Australian Junior Surf Titles last weekend.

Walker inks deal with Waratahs

RUGBY UNION: Former Yamba junior Cody Walker has signed a new deal keeping him at the NSW club for 2018.

In what was a recruitment drive for the ages, Walker was one of a host of emerging talent in the Under-20s ranks scoped out by Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson.

The hulking front rower, who represented Australia at the under-20s World Cup earlier this year, returned to Waratahs pre-season last week.