SPORTS ROUND UP: FNC rugby union finalists decided

SEMI FINALS: Lismore and Casuarina Beach clashed in the Far North Coast Rugby UNION U18s first semi-final on Saturday September 5, 2020,

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

Results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, September 15 and 17.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 199 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 197 (Junior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 196 (26 X’s) (Senior Sighted), Fulvio Canestrari 196 (20 X’s) (Senior Sighted), Alex Montgomery 191 (Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 185 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 181 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 173 (Junior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 172 (Junior Sighted), Dougal Hebblewhite 171 (Junior Sighted), Jason Bullen 166 (Senior Sighted), Eliza-Rose Bullen 160 (Cub Sighted), Rayne Hartley 159 (Cub Sighted), Gavin Bridges 146 (Senior Longbow), Warren Hutchinson 136 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Connor Delaforce 130 (Junior Sighted), Mitchell Firth 129 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 127 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Rachel Binskin 125 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ethan McDonough 114 (Junior Sighted), Toby Pennell 85 (Cub Traditional Recurve), Kristy Pennell 82 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Kyrn Fawcett 54 (Junior Bare Bow Beginner), Lacey Pennell 40 (Cub Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (25 Mts) Vince Guilia 289 (Senior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 282 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 251 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 248 (Junior Sighted),

Steven Parker 247 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 240 (9 X’s)(Junior Sighted), Wayne Revell 240 (5 X’s)(Senior Sighted), Shania Grant 220 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 216 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 199 (Junior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 193 (Junior Sighted), Dougal Hebblewhite 191 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 171 (Senior Sighted), Heath Revell 78 (Cub Sighted). Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Gordon Kelly 263 (Senior Bare Bow), Gavin Bridges 206 (Senior Longbow), Mitchell Firth 192 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 183 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 176 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Kristy Pennell 157 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 153 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Janelle Firth 143 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jasper Revell 81 (Little Cub Sighted).

Grafton Outdoor Archery

Results of Outdoor shoot: (I.F.A.A. Hunter) held Sunday, September 20, at Bawden’s Bridge course.

Scores out of 300: Vince Guilia 279 (Senior Sighted), Troy Carter 266 (Senior Sighted), Gordon Kelly 266 (Senior Bare Bow), Maureen Brincat 250 (Senior Sighted), Nathan Kendell 233 (Senior Sighted), Merv Kerrison 226 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Alan Wilson 217 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Natalie Shepherd 298 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 293 (Junior Sighted), Wayne Revell 186 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 184 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 158 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 145 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot: (3D) Sunday, October 4. Bawden’s Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Working-Bee Camp-out October 16, 17 and 18. Come help us build a new course.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St. Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton Bridge Club

GRAFTON Bridge Club members are continuing to join e-bridge tourneys on Stepbridge. Our best players on Tuesday September 15 were Helen Nyland and Bob Northam, Dawn Rapley and Helen Hearnshaw and Tess Bloomer and Tiny Betts. On Thursday, Neil Nagle and Bob Northam, Jennie Sharpe and Geoff Hiatt and Denise Llewellyn and Ian Huxley filled the top positions of our members.

CROQUET

Lawrence Croquet Club

WHAT a surprise we had waiting for us on Tuesday morning. Our long awaited ‘shed’ was up and running. Thanks to the girls who had already moved our equipment over from the old shed. This will make life much easier when setting up.

Thanks also to the boys who put down the road base. And I’m told our seating is not far away, it’s all happening.

Hoop to Hoops were a bit thin on the ground, but Carole managed two, In off shots went to Karen and Bob. Then Bob performed his famous jump shot four times. I’m lining up for lessons Bob.

Thursday – Hoop to Hoop went to Carole, Karen and Joy (back to the big court for you lot) and Robyn did it twice, well done Robyn. In off to Pam and Carole with a jump shot to Edna and two to Karen

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330, Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play.

We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March Street, Lawrence.

Kathy Trim

Croquet at Yamba Bowling Club

LAST Wednesday was another beautiful day and we had a good turnout scratching at the gate to get in and have a hit.

The winning teams were, Pat/Graham, Rhonda/Mal, Cheryl/Clare, Pam/Peter, Toni/Ray, Diane/John, Lexi/Graham, Pam/Cheryl, Fay/Ray, Genny/Susie M, Toni/John, Lexi/Mal, Rhonda/Clare, Rhonda/David, Genny/Jim, Toni/Margaret, Pam/Fay, Joy/David, Ray/Jim, Lexi/Pat, Toni/Beryl, Peter/Graham.

Margaret won the Sheriff’s Badge. First day player Lexi featured in winning teams three times. Not bad for first day. Also newbies Pam and Cheryl are playing very well. The standout player on the day was Toni.

Players, please remember after the games you must sign in and sign out of the club even if you are not having coffee as this is important for COVID-19 tracing purposes

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of ‘Golf Croquet’ or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 66458189, Graham Schubert on 66458073, or just turn up. See you at croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

GDGC Tuesday Veteran’s Results

Date: 15.9. 2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 93

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Brian Dougherty 40pts

Runner Up: Andrew Pollack 40 pts c/b

2nd Runner Up: Terry Brooks 40 pts

Ball Run Down: 33 pts on countback

GDGC Tuesday Men’s Results

Date: 15.9. 2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 107

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Tony Gallagher 41 pts

1st Runner up Brian Dougherty 40pts c/b

2nd Runner Up: Andrew Pollack 40pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

GDGC Thursday Men’s Competition Results

Date: 17/9/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stroke Tallwood

Sponsored by: Mark Harvison

Starters: 63

Winner: Eli Fahey 72 nett c/b

Runner-up: Geoff Crispin 72 nett

2nd R/up Shane Essex 73 nett c/b

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

Pro Balls: 79 c/b.

RUGBY

Far North Coast Rugby Union Preliminary Finals

First Grade

Lennox Head 32 (Martin McNamara, Sunny Sheather, Tas De Groot, Zak Condon tries, Berrick Barnes 3 conversions, 2 penalty goals) d Wollongbar 0

Half Time: Lennox 32 – Wollongbar 0

Second Grade

Ballina 25 (Rick Randall 2, Nick Brydon, Nat Hooper tries, Terry Ferguson conversion, Nick Brydon penalty goal) d Lennox Head 19 (Penalty try, Kurt Orlanno, Willis Parker tries, Harry Fettell conversion)

Half Time: Ballina 17 – Lennox 14

Under-18s

Lismore 29 (Linden Thorpe, Zack Byrne, Gabe Taylor, Perry Daly tries, Jack Taylor 3 conversions, penalty goal) d Casuarina 17 (Noah Barnao 2, Jacob Hall, tries, Harry Hall conversion)

Half Time: Lismore 17 – Casuarina 5

Women’s

Ballina 7 (Kerene Bienke try, Melissa Watson conversion) d Evans River 0

Half Time: Ballina 7 – Evans River 0

Presidents Cup

Byron Bay 45 (Joel Faulkner 2, Will Aisake, Lewis Oswald, Ben Mitchell, Campbell Harvey, Dante Prati tries, Ben Mitchell 5 conversions) d Evans River 0

Half Time: Byron 26 – Evans River 0