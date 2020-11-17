SPORTS ROUND UP: Scores and results from across the Clarence

ARCHERY

Grafton

RESULTS of Grafton Outdoor Archery shoot (paper: Grafton Hunter) held Sunday, November 15, at Bawden’s Bridge course.

Scores out of 400: Jeff Thompson 192 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Gavin Bridges 188 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 184 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 148 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Troy Carter 120 (Senior Traditional Recurve),

Natalie Shepherd 116 (Senior Sighted), Pat McLaughlin 90 (Senior Recurve Un-Aided). Scores

out of 200: Vince Guilia 178 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 140 (Senior Sighted), Chris

Glasser 130 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 118 (Junior Sighted).

Results of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, November 10 and 12.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Jesse Shepherd 192 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 191 (Junior

Sighted), Jason Bullen 188 (Senior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 179 (Cub Sighted), Eliza-Rose

Bullen 168 (Cub Sighted), Shania Grant 162 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 161 (Senior

Sighted), Merv Kerrison 140 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Toby Pennell 136 (Junior Sighted),

Wayne Revell 129 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Connor Penfold 126 (Junior Traditional

Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 123 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Heath Revell 99 (Cub Sighted),

Toby Revell 87 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Vince Guilia 79 (Senior Longbow), Maureen

Brincat 43 (Senior Longbow). Score out of 100: Lacey Pennell 35 (Little Cub Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Jesse Shepherd 289 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 284

(Junior Sighted), Luke Skinner 267 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 261 (Senior Sighted),

Rayne Hartley 256 (Cub Sighted), Mitchel Firth 218 (Senior Longbow), Rachel Binskin 202

(Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 194 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Kristy Pennell

174 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 150 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Vince

Guilia 143 (Senior Longbow), Troy Carter 137 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot Christmas camp-out December 4-6. Club supplies dinner Saturday night for members and their families. Novelty shoots.

Indoor Archery: At 21 Turf St, Grafton, on the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesdays from 6pm, beginners, cubs, juniors and seniors. Thursdays from 6pm, seniors, juniors and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton

ON TUESDAY the five table event was won by Jenny and Geoff Sharpe with Mary McCrohen and Ingrid Pollack second. Third place was shared by Kerry Harding and Heather Brown and Fran and Geoff Hiatt. Best pairs on Thursday were Cheryl Shanley and Fran Hiatt in first place, Heather Brown and Kerry Harding second and Bob Northam and Neil Nagle third.

CROQUET

Lawrence

THE weather is heating up and so is the croquet. Edna and Carole performed the most sought after Golden Hoops and so did Don, congratulations I think it is his first. In offs went to Yvonne and Leanne.

Don followed his Hoop to Hoop with a great jump shot. Must have had your eye in that day Don. Jump shots also went to Carole and Bon.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427 783 330 or Karen Marsden 0437 157 198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March streets Lawrence.

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was a hot morning and gave us a taste of what summer will be like, don’t forget the sunscreen and hats guys. We played all 7 point games and the winning teams were: Rosemary/Genny, Sue G/Clare, Ray/Dot, June/Graham, Cheryl/Susie M, Rosemary/Steve, Clare/Ray, Rhonda/Wendy, Margaret/Susie M, Genny/Steve, Wendy/Jim, Sue G/Graham. All in all very even games all morning. As we hit off next week we will spare a thought for John who will be being prepped in a Brisbane Hospital for back surgery. All the best for that John and Fay who will be doing all the worrying while he is off with the Pixies.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of “Golf Croquet” or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at croquet at the Bowlo!

—Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton

GRAFTON District Golf Club Men’s Saturday November 14 Results.

Advanced Coast Security 18 Hole Stroke – November Monthly Mug

Starters: 114

Overall and Mug winner: Riley Taylor 64 nett

‘A’ Grade winner: John Tracey 73 nett c/b

Runner-up: Brendan Cleaver 73

‘B’ Grade winner: Peter Tracey 70 nett

Runner-up: Terry Bowe 72 c/b

‘C’ Grade winner: Andrew Connor 70 nett c/b

Runner-up: Rowan Butcher 70

‘D’ Grade winner: Aiden Langford 64 nett

Runner-up: Al McLeod 73

N.T.P. 1st Pro pin – Mat McKee 177cm, 6th – Tim Bartlett 299cm,

10th – Aiden Langford 42cm, 17th – Mathew Worthing 245cm,

2nd shot 4th – Paul Hewitt 190cm.

Pro balls to 76 nett on countback

Visitors from Warialda, Maclean, Woolgoolga Golf Clubs

GDGC Thursday men’s competition results

Date: 12/11/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 70

Winner: Andrew Kelly 43pts

Runner-up: Tony Pidcock 41pts

2nd R/up Anthony Cavanagh 40pts

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Patrick Dougherty 61cm

6th Norm Burt 131cm

10th Dek Pabian 39cm

17th Graeme Jakins 170cm

Pro Balls: 34pts

GDGC Tuesday men’s results

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 10/11/2020

Starters: 114

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Leon McPhee 41 pts c/b

1st Runner up Irwin Perring 41 pts

2nd Runner Up: Allan Wade 40 pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

2GF/104.7 6th Fraser Marsh 94cm

GDGC 9th Grant Rickwood 69cm

2GF/104.7 10th Rowan Hackett 190 cm

GDGC 13th Bill Dudgeon 223cm

Ball Run Down 33pts c/b pts

LAWN BOWLS

Yamba

THE first two rounds of the Yamba Men’s Lawn Bowls’ 2020 Mixed Pairs Championship were completed on Sunday with several interesting results. The quarter and semi-finals will be played next Sunday with a number of fascinating match-ups scheduled. Helen and Dave Atkinson motored through their opposition to set-up a clash with Julie Coulter and Peter Forrester. ‘Super Skip’, Cliffe Vagg and Kaye Mason will need to be on their game if they are to be successful against Gail Lindsey and Trevor Bardsley. Gail and Trevor had a one-shot win over Sharon Moore and Jim Johnson to nervously make their way through to the quarter-finals.

Cathryn Aitchison and Alan Abbott will be up against new members Janine Boyd and Dave Clark who were very impressive in their 34 shots to eight dismantling of Judy Pryor and Steve Butler. The last quarter-final will be between perennial finalists and current district mixed pairs champions, Joan Scadden and Graham Meany, and a yet to be confirmed combination of Wendy Ballantyne and either Steve Jackson or Bill Andrews. Bill substituted for Steve on Sunday due to ill health forcing Wendy into the skip position. Wendy handled this challenge with absolute control, confidence and capability as Bill and Wendy overcame

Roz Moore and Terry Johnson by 19 shots to 18.

The Tweed Heads/Coolangatta Touring Bowlers made their annual pilgrimage to Yamba over the weekend to contest the Tweed-Yamba Challenge Trophy. Under fine skies and on magnificent greens, two teams of competition-hardened lawn bowls warriors entered an afternoon of desperate, give no quarter bowls melee with neither prepared to show any weaknesses nor mercy. After several hours of incentive-based triples competition it was Yamba who managed to wrestle the trophy from the grasp of their northern opposition winning the challenge by a single rink. In this COVID ravaged lawn bowls year, it has only been possible to contest the trophy once. However, in 2021 it is intended to return to the home and away format. Congratulations to all involved for the sportsmanship, team spirit, friendship and hospitality you displayed over the weekend … job well done!

Paul Conley (Yamba Prawn Stars) sends down a delivery against the Tweed Heads/Coolangatta touring bowlers.

South Lismore hosted the Zone One Champion of Club Champion pairs and singles finals last weekend with the winner in each category advancing to the State Finals. The Clarence River District Bowling Association was represented by the Yamba duo of the ‘Two Scruffies’: Peter Forrester and Steve Jackson in the pairs with Steve doubling up in the singles.

This year’s draw had the Clarence representatives up against the Tweed Byron champions with the winners advancing to the final against the best from the Northern Rivers. This meant that Steve and Peter had to subjugate the talented Tweed pairing of Jon Gray and Troy Makin if they were to advance to the final. In a masterful display of pairs bowling, Steve and Peter took the game by 22 shots to 10. However, success in the final would require play at another level if they were to overcome the defending champions and the best of Ballina, Kris Lehfeldt and Luke Jones. The first half of the contest was an even affair with the scores remaining close, however in the middle stages the Ballina boys established the ascendancy, and a significant lead, which they were able to maintain for the remainder of the game. The final score was 23 to Ballina to 12 shots for the gallant Yamba duo.

The singles on Sunday would prove just as difficult for Steve Jackson as the pairs the previous day. After playing with great purpose and persistence Steve took the morning’s semi-final against Gavin MacPhail, from Byron Bay, by 31 shots to 26. However, the ostentatious Peter Taylor from Alstonville awaited in the final and Steve would discover that on some occasions ability, consistency and persistence are not quite enough when faced with talent, flair and an unbridled sense of invincibility. After a magnificent effort Steve acceded to Peter by 31 shots to 17. Congratulations to both Peter Forrester and Steve Jackson for their achievements particularly on getting to the finals, their sportsmanship and the manner in which they represented themselves, the Yamba Club and the Clarence River

District.

The ‘Huskisson Hurricane’, Adam Hart, now that the highway upgrades are complete, will be leaving the region and the club in the very near future. Adam, and partner Anne-Marie, have arranged to show their gratitude for the friendship and camaraderie shown to them by the club and its members by co-hosting, with the club, an impromptu tournament. The Adam Hart Farewell Open Pairs will be held at the club on Sunday November 22 commencing at 10am. The tournament is limited to 28 teams and is restricted to Yamba club members and official guests. Cost is $10 per team which includes three rounds of two-set (seven ends) games, lunch and an opportunity to share in a total prizemoney swag of $1,000. Interested members should contact the bowls co-ordinator as soon as possible.

Nominations for the Consistency Singles and Mixed Fours Championships are currently open and members are encouraged to get involved. Nominations for both championships close on Wednesday November 18 at 4.30pm. Rounds one and two of the Consistency Singles are scheduled for Saturday November 21. While the Mixed Fours will commence on Saturday November 28.

Members are encouraged to get their teams recorded as soon as possible for the Raine and Horne Yamba 2020 Bob Ware Memorial Triples and the 2020 Yamba Iluka Real Estate Mixed Pairs tournaments scheduled for Saturday and Sunday December 5-6 respectively as positions are filling quickly.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday November 11:

Winners: Ray Brown and Mick Spence

Runners Up: Jim Groom and Dave Coupland

Encouragement: Rod O’Brien and Adrian Bender

Friday November 13:

Winners: Peter Julian, Mick Spence and Brian Kay

Runners Up: Rob Mylchreest and John McGovern (pairs game)

Encouragement: Jack Atherton, Allan English and Don Freeman

—Don Freeman

SWIMMING

Grafton

Several Saturdays ago six members of the GDSC Swimming Club competed in the Cando swim for cancer and were more than excited when they found out that they had achieved first place.

Our congratulations go to Gary Dixon, Sharon Welch, Damien O’Mahony, Natalie Durrington, Geoff Simkus and Ian Davis for a job well done.

Five heats had to be run for each event this week as members arrived en masse, keeping our often overlooked handicapper on his toes. Each week Richard tweaks personal times according to individual performances and this keeps the competition very interesting.

Steve Donnelly, Sharon Welch, Toni (not so keen) Ensbey, David Moon and Richard Sear were on the blocks for the final of the 50m freestyle. Toni, on a very generous handicap was first way and had covered quite a lot of ground before the others dived in but was swamped by the stronger swimmers at the end. Sharon was first home but with a break of .50 called, received a disqualification. Steve recorded a great time and took the win from David with Richard taking third place.

In the final of the 30m freestyle we saw John Wainwright, Yvonne Shorrock, Geoff Simkus,

David Moon and Natalie Durrington readying themselves at the blocks.

Yvonne was first away and turned on a great burst of speed, making it quite obvious that no one was going to get past her. However as she crossed the black line her time was called and a break of .72 was announced.

Next home was Geoff and with a reasonable time noted, took the win from John in second

place and Natalie third.

The final of the breaststroke, butterfly, and backstroke event saw Jenny Vickery, Toni Ensbey, Damien O’Mahony, Andrew Madden and Bruce Durrington preparing for their chosen style by either getting in the water or onto the blocks.

As the contestants crossed the black line there was not a lot between them but Bruce’s time of 24.22 off a 25 was hard to beat and he was awarded the win from Jenny in second place and Marno in third.

—Toni Ensbey