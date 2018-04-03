Sports tourists bring in big bucks for Clarence Valley

WHEN a major sporting event comes to town, it's not only a win for fans, but a major boost to the economy.

More than $4 million is expected to be spent in the Clarence Valley this year by competitors, and their supporters, visiting the region for sporting events.

The biggest event on the calendar is in May when 500 hockey players descend on Grafton for the Girls Under 15 State Championships.

Clarence Valley Council's promotions and events officer Alicia Savelloni said the hockey championships alone were expected to bring in $1.17 million in tourism revenue over three days.

"It's not just all of the competitors who come to town, but their families and supporters - all with their wallets open, spending money on accommodation, food and shopping,” Ms Savelloni said.

But big sports events don't just turn up because they like the river. Sporting bodies expect financial support to take their events to regional centres, and in this case Hockey NSW required $10,000 to host the event in Grafton.

The costs associated were paid for by the Sports Tourism Partner Program, a program supported by council and several local business partners.

Ms Savelloni said the financial benefits of sports tourism to small business across the Clarence far outweighed the costs. "Without this program these events would not be coming to the region,” she said.

The Sports Tourism Partner Program is expected to bring $12.4 million dollars into the Clarence Valley between 2013-2020, for an estimated spend of $223,050 in hosting fees.

Other major sporting events coming to the Clarence Valley in 2018 included the Battle Cup in Yamba, Lloyd McDermott Girls Rugby Union in Grafton, and the Yamba Triathlon.

Local businesses that contributed to the Sports Tourism Partner Program were Kitchen to Table, GJ Gardner Grafton, Australia Post Yamba and Grafton, Angourie Rainforest Resort and Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort.

The estimated spend of a sports tourist was calculated on the daily spend of $276 per person per night, a figure provided by Tourism Research Australia.