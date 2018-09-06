Menu
Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.
News

Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

Bill North
by
6th Sep 2018 4:06 PM

WE CAN'T thank them enough - those who run the canteen, wash the jerseys, chase up rego fees or blow the whistle, all so our community can enjoy the benefits of organised sport.

Yet it's often these thankless tasks that go completely unrecognised.

This year the Clarence Valley Sports Awards will introduce a new award to recognise the selfless efforts of those behind the scenes who make it all happen.

It will be called the Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award, in honour of the 27-year-old Grafton woman whose courageous final message was read by millions around the world when it was published in the hours after she lost her battle to Ewing's sarcoma in January.

"Give, give, give. It is true that you gain more happiness doing things for others than doing them for yourself. I wish I did this more," Holly wrote in her 1600-word parting gift of life advice."

As a junior growing up in Grafton, Holly represented NSW in squash and hockey.

"I tried to live a healthy life, in fact, that was probably my major passion," she said in her post.

It is most fitting that this award is named after a former outstanding Clarence Valley athlete with a heart of gold.

NRL presenter Katie Brown, who will present the awards for the third year at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 17, was a childhood friend of Holly's and suggested the idea.

To nominate download the form on the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and send it to cvsportsawards@gmail.com by 5pm on Oct 12.

Nominations for the Club, Team and Coach of the Year awards also close on this date.

Meanwhile nominations for junior and senior Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month close at 5pm on Friday, September 28 and the winners will be published on the back page of The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, October 3.

The 10 monthly winners in each category go into the running for the Senior, Junior Male and Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year and the Masters Sports Award.

The fifth annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards is an initiative of the Clarence Valley Sports Councils and supported by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners