Sporty pair offers free fitness program for children

SOCIAL SPORT: IN AN effort to keep children active in the footy off-season, a couple of Grafton sports-lovers are hosting a free afternoon extravaganza.

Arron Vassallo and Mikey Luxton have been spearheading a summer sporting program designed to enable children and parents to get outside and have a kick together - free of charge.

Vassallo came up with the idea for Fun Az Fitness after realising many children involved in the winter sporting codes did not stay active in the summer months, and wanted to give them an option.

"They don't do anything once the footy season is over, so if I can get as many kids down here as possible, I do have the whole fields booked for the next six months,” he said.

"My kids would be home by now playing PlayStation - so it is good to get kids off the lounge.”

Knowing Luxton through the Grafton Tigers AFL club, Vassallo got the young athlete involved to run fitness activities and he said he had since become a role model for the younger children.

Luxton said he "was happy to help” run the program and said he enjoyed passing on the knowledge he had learned through his burgeoning career in AFL.

"It feels good. I like to teach people what I have been taught I guess I am more than happy to do it because people have done it for me,” he said.

"I was trained so why can't I help others train?”

Luxton starts the program, which runs from 4pm to 7pm with some light fitness exercises, followed by a range of ball sports run by Vassallo.

"People are free to come go as they wish through that time; it's all about getting involved and having fun,” Luxton said.

"Usually at the start we go on a little run and try and get everyone involved; it is all really at your own pace.”

The duo were not just encouraging children to come down and have a run, they wanted parents to get involved as well, something Vassallo said was a unique opportunity for families.

"It is a good opportunity to come out and run with your son or daughter and play some low-intensity sport,” he said.

"Parents don't often get a chance to have a run with their kids.

"It is really just a community event with mothers, fathers and kids all having a run together.”

All that was required to participate in the program was a willingness to participate, plenty of water and sun protection, including a hat.

So far Vassalo had been happy with the turn-out each week, sometimes having up to 40 children running around the park, and he was prepared for more.

He had organised other coaches to become available if numbers grew and had insurance for the event which he said had space for hundreds.

And despite the summer heat, Vassallo said the children were loving it.

"In the first 10 minutes they are saying 'it's so hot', but an hour into they are intensely playing games they are just so into it,” he said.

"When 7pm comes half of them don't want to go home.”

Fun Az Fitness runs every Tuesday throughout summer at Lower Fisher Park in Grafton from 4pm to 7pm.