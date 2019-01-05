Menu
Helen and Danny Broder's licorice stall was a popular destination for patrons to Maclean Macmarket Day.
Community

Spot yourself at Maclean Macmarket Day

5th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
WHENEVER patrons of the Maclean Macmarket spot those familiar rainbow flags in the crowd, they know Helen and Danny Broeder from Exotic Filled Candy and Liquorice Grafton have arrived.

For the past six years, the pair have been providing more than 30 flavours of liquorice much to the delight of both young and old to the annual Scottish town event.

"Sales-wise, it's about 50-50,” Mr Broeder said.

"Adults like it just as much as kids, but the big difference is, adults tend to hide their favourites from the little ones!”

