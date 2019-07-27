SPOTLIGHT: Meet some of our missing dogs

The Daily Examiner spoke with owners who have shared their disbelief at their dog's disappearance in the past few months:

RUBY

IN the months before Ruby's disappearance, her owners suspect they had interrupted an earlier attempt to steal their beloved pets.

"We heard this ruckus going on, heard this dog whimpering and then screaming, so I screamed for my dogs," owner Sharon Lee said.

Ruby returned to Ms Lee, but the other one didn't.

Ruby, Missing June 9 from Jackadgery Contributed

"After about five minutes the other dog came back but was so stressed out. His identification tags were ripped off his collar. We later found them down near our letterbox," she said.

Months passed without any further incidents. But then on Sunday, June 9, after the family returned home from a trip into town, Ruby had disappeared.

"We all saw Ruby in the yard, then when we came home she was gone."

Ms Lee said it was out of character for her two dogs to leave their 60ha property.

"We've had Ruby since she was four weeks old and she's only ever been on this property. She knows it inside and out," she said.

Despite letterbox drops and visits with neighbours, no one has seen Ruby.

"She was here and then she was gone, just like that. It's just so bizarre," she said.

WAFFLES

Waffles, Missing July 13 from Harwood Contributed

HARWOOD resident Shanti Stacey still holds out hope someone will call to say Waffles has been found.

On the evening of Saturday, July 13, Ms Stacey assumed Waffles had gone to check on the neighbourhood.

"On occasion he'll get out and go for a quick wander, but he always comes back. This time he never returned," she said.

"I've driven all through town, put posters up, spoken to local shops and no one has seen anything."

Ms Stacey said she even canvassed all the cane fields in case Waffles was unable to return home on his own.

"I rode my pushbike through all the paddocks because I thought maybe the farmers had baited the fields, but there was nothing. Every day I've been looking and there's not been one clue."

Ms Stacey is starting to suspect he's fallen victim to illegal activities.

"If it is something like dog fighting, I just don't understand how someone could be so heartless," she said.

"My kids are so distraught. They cry over not being able to see him in the morning.

"I know he'd also be fretting without us and that just breaks my heart."

BUBBA

Bubba, Missing March 12 from Ramornie Contributed

THE last time anyone saw Bubba, on Tuesday, March 12, she was a few hundred metres from her Ramornie home.

"She's never done that before; she's never strayed from the house," owner Jess Ingram said.

According to neighbours and the postie, Bubba was down near the Ingrams' letterbox while Mr Ingram's father had popped into town.

"The mail lady said she came running down to her, so she gave her a pat then kept going along delivering mail," Mr Ingram said.

"She was the last person to see Bubba."

Mr Ingram thought she might have been hit by a car or fallen victim to baiting but suspects it might be something more sinister after an extensive search of the area.

"There's been no smell or anything, no crows around to indicate there is a body somewhere," he said.

"My dad is, understandably, really upset. He sits on the chair out the front, just looks up the driveway and gets all emotional. Bubba grew up on the farm with him.

"It's just weird that she's completely vanished."

Bubba's disappearance has been recorded with Clarence Valley Council, however MrIngram said he had also contacted other councils as far as Queensland.

Though he hasn't lost hope she's still nearby.

"You never know where she might appear," he said. "But I've got this funny feeling she's still around locally."