MULTI-TALENTED: Megan Smith won five first places as well as championships at Grafton Eisteddfod speech and drama section.
Art & Theatre

Spotlight shines on Megan's sparkling words

Adam Hourigan
by
20th May 2019 12:00 AM
MEGAN Smith still admits to being just as nervous walking on stage to deliver a speech as she was when she started six years ago.

However, under the glow of the spotlight at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, the Grafton student took out five first places, as well as the Intermediate Aggregate Champion and Overall Excellence Senior Scholarship for the second year in a row.

And all it takes is one word.

"Once I'm up on stage it all evaporates,” Ms Smith said.

"She knows her job,” teacher Bronwyn Berman said. "She's a very internal person, she sits and thinks about it and gets up and does it.

"And I've found from teaching her that everything I say gets stored and sinks in, even though I might not see some of it until she's on stage.”

Part of Ms Smith's work included verse and prose speaking and sight reading, where she is given an unfamiliar script for a minute and then must perform it.

She also performed a monologue

on Confessions of a Soap Star in character, all of which attracted the adjudicators' eye, calling her work entertaining.

"The idea of speech and drama is to make the plain words live and connect, and put it out so people understand,” Ms Berman said.

"We learn how to speak English correctly, and then learn how to change that for different characters or different parts of the world.

