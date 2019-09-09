Menu
SPOTTED: New crocodile sighting in Mary River

Carlie Walker
by
9th Sep 2019 9:30 AM
A CROCODILE sighting has been reported at the Mary River in Tiaro.

The reported sighting happened on August 22, according to the Department of Environment and Science website.

The area is being monitored for further sightings and reports.

The Fraser Coast is within Zone F of the Queensland Crocodile Management.

It is considered an atypical habitat zone as it is an area outside the normal extent for crocodiles.

Zone F includes all waterways south of the Boyne River.

Any crocodile found in Zone F is automatically targeted for removal, regardless of size or behaviour.

Members of the public can report crocodile sightings by calling 1300 130 372.

