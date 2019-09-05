Spring brings a boost in numbers of anglers weighing in

PERSONAL BEST: Anthony with his best snapper to date caught in close off Shelly Headland on Reeltime Charters on Tuesday this week.

WELL, spring is sprung and there has been a corresponding lift in fishing results.

Flathead are being taken in quantity in some of the back channels, while tailor have been growing in numbers both along the beaches and inside the estuary.

Blackfish, which have been in limited numbers over the previous weeks, are showing up in better numbers in many of the regular spots.

Biggest weighed in this week was the 1.116kg taken by Barry Bartley, of Yamba, who fished the Middle Wall.

Of particular interest was the 1.092kg catch by Steve Clark, of Gulmarrad, who made his catch at Ilarwill, while Noel Johnson, of Gulmarrad, took his 1.03kg at the Oyster Channel bridge.

And although there is still construction work being done on the Romiaka bridge, another hot spot for blackfish, I notice there are still anglers fishing whenever I pass.

Bream are on the small size, although there are plenty being caught.

GOOD CATCH: Josh from Glen Innes with a big pearl perch caught off Brooms Head on Saturday's trip on Reeltime Charters

Top catch was the 630g specimen taken by Less Trodd, from Forster, who fished in Iluka Bay, while Cody Upton, of Iluka, scored his 570g fish in Shark Bay.

Biggest flathead weighed in was the 3.115kg catch taken by Justin Butler, who made his catch at the Turkeys Nest.

I was told of a kayaker paddling around the back channels scoring more than 20 flathead (but keeping only two) flicking a lure close to the weed beds.

Although the best tailor weighed in was the 3.05kg fish taken by Allen Bice, of Yamba, who fished Flat Rock, quite a few around the kilo mark were taken around the Middle Wall.

Noel Smith picked up several fish between 1.49kg and 1.128kg on pilchards along the wall.

Dan Pianti and Mischa Porter, of Iluka, continue their small private competition with jewfish weighed in this week.

Mischa came out on top with a catch of 17kg taken at the Iluka Bluff, while Dan scored his 12.82kg fish on the Iluka wall.

Paul Taylor, from Nymboida, landed his 10.74kg fish on the Yamba wall.

Offshore fishing has been affected by a lack of current over the close-in spots, however, those boats that went out wide did well.

John Knaggs, from Dubbo, landed a snapper of 6.2kg at Black Rock, while his mate Bob Singh landed a teraglin of 2.2kg in the same area.

Pelagics have been a bit thin, but Oscar Phelps, of Brooms Head, landed a spanish mackerel of 9.8kg off Red Cliff.