Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
South Grafton rugby player Shellie Long was part of a combined tackle side last year.
South Grafton rugby player Shellie Long was part of a combined tackle side last year.
Rugby League

SPRING FLING: Group 2 puts out call for women’s tackle comp

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DO YOU love playing league tag or touch footy but find there’s something missing?

Girls, this one’s for you. Group 2 Rugby League have put out a call for interest in a 10 week ladies tackle competition across women’s, under-17 and under-15 starting next month.

Grafton is known for its fierce ladies league tag sides across the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels, with a number of representatives earning a call-up to the North Coast Bulldogs tackle squad.

A number of Ghosts, Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies came together for a joint Grafton side last season and could put their differences aside onece again this year.

Women’s tackle competitions are nothing new in Australia, but the introduction to the full form of the game is gaining momentum on the north coast and this is your chance to hop on that bus.

Players might even get themselves noticed and follow Grafton media star Katie Brown’s unorthodox journey to NRLW with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The social competition is set to commence on October 10, with registration as cheap as $40 for the juniors, and $60 for the senior competition. Registration can be completed via this link.

clarence league group 2 rugby league women's tackle
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s moved into major Grafton CBD block?

        Premium Content What’s moved into major Grafton CBD block?

        Business A new chapter has started for large commercial property in Fitzroy St.

        New cafe asking just $2 for your caffeine hit

        Premium Content New cafe asking just $2 for your caffeine hit

        Business Caffeine lovers unite! A new Grafton cafe opens its doors on Tuesday with a special...

        Clarence netballers enduring ’tough’ season with a smile

        Premium Content Clarence netballers enduring ’tough’ season with a smile

        Netball It hasn’t been easy, but to Grafton Netball Association president Burton it’s all...

        Nationals not interested in protecting koalas: CVCC

        Premium Content Nationals not interested in protecting koalas: CVCC

        Environment Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition claims NSW Nationals have no interest in...