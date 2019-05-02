Sprint Finish for monthly sportsperson winners

Grafton Athletics Club athlete Hanna Tait came fifth in the national championships after winning the under-17 heptathlon event at the Queensland state titles.

Grafton Athletics Club athlete Hanna Tait came fifth in the national championships after winning the under-17 heptathlon event at the Queensland state titles. Matthew Elkerton

SPORTS AWARDS: April's junior and senior Clarence Valley Sports Award winners both come out of the same stable.

Top local athletics coach Terry West predicts big things for his charges, senior winner AWD T37 sprinter Mitch Christiansen and junior winner heptathlete Hanna Tait.

West, who has trained athletes to Olympic level competition, said Christiansen could be on target to get to the Paralympics in Tokyo next year if his times keep improving.

"He would be the top-ranked T37 runner and on his current times is ranked 8th in the world in his category,” he said.

"He's dropped his personal best time from 26.94 to the mid-26s and I think by next year could be running in the 25s.

"Those times would put him in the team for the Paralympics.”

West said coaching Christiansen was not one way traffic.

"Mitch has taught me the true meaning of the saying don't work on my disability, work with my abilities,” he said.

"It's something I've always been aware of, but until I worked with Mitch, I'd never properly understood.

"Whatever he does, Mitch focuses on what he can do to improve his performance. Until you see it in action, you never fully understand what it means.”

West said Christiansen's next major competition is the Oceania Games in June.

"He's been working on weights, which is helping bring his times down,” he said.

"We'll have a good idea of how he's going if he makes the team.”

Junior Sports Award winner Tait has done something this year West did not think possible in the heptathlon.

"After taking up the sport last year, she's won a Queensland championship in her age division, then gone on to pick up a fifth place in the national championships,” he said.

"That doesn't happen. People who win state titles take years to develop in the sport. And they don't just go on to be competitive at national level.

"Hanna's potential in the sport is untapped. There's nothing she can't achieve.”

West said her sporting versatility is her only drawback.

"She loves her soccer, but really, she must make a choice which way to go soon.”