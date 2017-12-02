Sprinter ups the ante for School Games

PUTTING IN: Grafton runner Grayson Reimer has trained hard ahead of the Pacific School Games.

ATHLETICS: Grafton Public School sprinter Grayson Reimer has turned the dial up a level in his preparations for next week's Pacific School Games.

Reimer will represent New South Wales in the 100m and 200m sprint events as well as the 4 x 100m relay against kids from around the Pacific region.

He earned his spot in the NSW team after thrilling efforts at the NSWPSSA Athletics Championship in Sydney in October despite fighting a thigh injury.

But now fully recovered, he has been hitting the track hard in preparation for his national titles showdown.

"I am feeling pretty good,” he said.

"I don't know how I am going to go there though.

"I'm coming up against some of the best runners in the country and around the world so that makes me a bit nervous.

"I have started sprint training about two times a week with Kerry Godwin, and then I am on the stationary bike another two days a week.”

It has been a big change for the young sprinter who had no formal training before the State titles.

"I have taken the training all right, there has been a couple of times I didn't want to do it and lacked motivation, but I just had to push through and keep going.”