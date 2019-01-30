Menu
UP-AND-COMER: Westlawn's Ethan Munro stretches to reach a delivery during the recent Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash against Tucabia Copmanhurst at McKittrick Park.
Cricket

Squad depth key for Westlawn's fortune change

30th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
CRICKET: Westlawn Jaca Hotel will look to their budding young brigade as the side aims to collect its first win under lights tonight.

It will be a battle of the bottom of the table in the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket round 11 clash as Westlawn take on GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park.

Both sides will be searching for their first win of the season, and after a run of better performances Westlawn captain Nathan Blanch is quietly confident.

While they struggled to surpass 100 with the bat against Tucabia - Copmanhurst a fortnight ago, the side's bowling was on point in the early stages to cause a few headaches.

But Blanch said the side lacked depth, something he hopes to overcome tonight with the inclusion of young up-and-comers Ethan Munro, Jack Stackman and Sam Shipman.

"This is our chance to give a few young blokes more of a go,” Blanch said. "The last few games have been good, we are batting longer but it is about finding those fourth and fifth string bowlers in limited overs.”

Munro appears the key to that with the 16-year-old seamer impressing with his ability to get the ball swinging away from the bat.

"He is a great little bowler and he has been putting in the hard yards,” Blanch said.

But Blanch believes tonight's clash will come down to whoever gets the rub of the green with the willow.

"It is cricket, you are never overly confident but if we can get the runs on the board we should have the bowling there to defend it,” he said. "I would like to see us get a win just to give the boys a bit more confidence heading into the back end of the Premier League season.”

LADDER

South Services25

Tucabia-Copmanhurst21

Coutts Crossing13

Brothers12

Westlawn6

GDSC Easts3

Grafton Daily Examiner

