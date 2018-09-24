SQUASH: Lobban in race against the clock

SQUASH: Former Yamba squash star, and Australian number one, Donna Lobban vowed she will be ready for the Oracle NetSuite Open PSA World Tour event later this week despite carrying a recurring calf injury.

Lobban was forced to withdraw from this week's Hong Kong Football Club International Squash Open, with the competition's second seed unable to take the court.

"(It is) truly disappointing to be here in Hong Kong for one of my favourite tournaments, the HKFC International, yet not be able to compete due to a problematic and recurring calf injury,” Lobban said.

"In the scheme of things, it is not a major injury but unfortunately the timing of it meant that it was just not ready for this.”

Instead, Lobban has focussed on getting her body right ahead of a talent-stacked NetSuite Open in San Francisco as she aims to rise through the PSA World Tour ranks early in the new season.

The 31-year-old will come into the tournament as 11th seed and will meet New Zealand's Amanda Landers-Murphy in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

The winner of the trans-Tasman opener will meet World No. 7 England's Laura Massaro in the Round of 16.

Lobban only recently uprooted from her Edinburgh training base with husband and Scottish squash representative, Greg Lobban, to take up a position with Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club in the English city of Sheffield.