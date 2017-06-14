Squash stars label Olympics 'Hobby Games' after latest snub

SQUASH: Yamba squash stars Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley have hit out at the International Olympic Committee after squash was snubbed from the quadrennial competition once again.

The IOC recently announced 3-on-3 basketball and freestyle BMX as two new sports to join the 2020 Tokyo Olympics program which join competitive climbing, skateboarding, karate, baseball/softball and surfing as first time events.

It is a move the IOC believes will make the Games appeal to a younger and more urbanised audience, but one that has left Urquhart bamboozled.

The 30-year-old elastic left-hander is the highest-ranked Australian woman in the squash world and has been crushing opponents in recent PSA World Series tournaments but said she would love the opportunity to do that at the Olympics.

"For squash it would be such a big thing to be included, it would really give us a little boost in the right direction as far as getting international recognition for our sport,” Urquhart said.

"The most common conversation I get from people is "when are you going to the Olympics”, because they assume it is already in there. If that is people's perception then it should be there.”

Pilley, who is ranked 18 in the world, shared his frustrations at the latest round of inclusions via social media, labelling the Olympic Games as the "Hobby Games”.

"With 3x3 b-ball getting added to the Olympics, it's turning into the Hobby Games,” Pilley tweeted. "Backgammon, chess, darts, poker and dominos will be next.”

In what has already been a hit to the IOC's plan, the world's leading basketballer Lebron James has already said he will not feature in the 3-on-3 format.

For Urquhart, it is a bit of a slap in the face to have sports stars pull-out of the tournament when she does not get a chance to play.

"The most frustrating part about it, you know as a squash player if it was in the Olympics it would be the pinnacle of our sport,” he said.

"We are a professional sport, we are making money, but if it was in the Olympics it would be the most important thing. For some sports the best players in the world don't even turn up to the Olympics and that should not be what is happening.”

For the meantime the dynamic squash duo will have to settle for Commonwealth Games gold which they will both be aiming for on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Pilley was only recently announced as the Commonwealth Games Ambassador for squash and with the 34-year-old already hinting that it could be his last, he will be looking to go out with a bang.