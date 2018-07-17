Menu
Daniel Willacy stole $130 worth of food from Nick's IGA and Coles and smooshed a banana on the CCTV lens of the Mackay watch-house.
Crime

Squished banana lands young thief in a mess

Navarone Farrell
by
16th Jul 2018 3:43 PM
A PETTY thief stole around $130 worth of food from Nick's IGA and Coles before getting locked up and squishing a banana on the Mackay watch-house CCTV camera.

The 23-year-old Mackay man, Daniel Willacy, had successfully avoided facing court since October last year before handing himself in to police.

Willacy pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing two salad rolls, an apple pie, and an egg and bacon roll valued at $24.84; stealing muffins and Ben and Jerry's ice cream - $53.79, porterhouse steaks - $50 and to wilful damage linked to squishing a banana on a camera and clogging a toilet in the Mackay watch-house. He also pleaded guilty to having a needle and syringe in his possession.

Willacy was picked up by police not long after each offence and, in relation to the theft of the steak, was caught outside Sydney Street Coles with the cold meat down his pants.

The court was told Willacy had fallen out with his family and was living in half-way accommodation where he cleaned for his board, but wasn't afforded any money for food.

In October last year police picked up Willacy on warrants for his arrest regarding the thefts. While locked up awaiting a court date he smashed a banana on the camera of the police station holding cell and used toilet paper and a cardboard roll to clog up the toilet.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer was incensed that Willacy had skipped out on court dates for at least nine months, however, recent employment saved Willacy from a jail sentence.

"I could understand if you were a week late ... you were nine months on top of four occasions where you failed to appear," Mr Dwyer said. "Nick's IGA isn't your personal lolly shop."

Willacy was sentenced to six months jail, fined $750, and ordered to pay $280 to the court, $77 to Nick's IGA, $50 to Coles and $100 for cleaning up the banana and toilet mess.

