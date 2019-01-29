Sri Lankan postie sent home after stealing thousands in mail

A SRI Lankan man is "at the end of his journey" in Australia after today being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of mail as an Australia Post employee.

Pradeepan Logandan, 29, signed an understanding with the Federal Government that he will voluntarily leave Australia now after pleading guilty to possessing tainted property and stealing by a clerk or servant in the city's Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb told the court Logandan had worked at a Toowoomba post-sorting facility for the last four years and was caught after investigators from Australia Post alerted police to the potential theft of mail in the lead up to Christmas 2018.

A subsequent search of the Sri Lankan national's home uncovered a trove of intercepted mail intended for Highfields addresses - Logandan's specified mailing route.

The court heard six Australia Post crates and numerous parcels were located near wheelie bins at the property and in his personal car, as well a slew of electrical goods taken from the postal packages.

Logandan leaving court this morning with his lawyer Emma Aldersea. Anton Rose

In total, $5178 worth of mobile phones and other electrical goods is still unaccounted for from packages police say the 29-year-old stole while on the job.

Logandan's lawyer Emma Aldersea from Laneway Legal submitted her client was thousands of dollars in debt and struggled under the stress of the financial pressures he faced.

Ms Aldersea said Logandan had come to Australia by boat in 2012, fleeing his war-torn home country after failed attempts to enter Europe left him owing €60,000 to an uncle.

"He made a foolish decision to get cash quickly and pay the debts off," she said.

"This will end his journey in this country."

Magistrate Keegan, in sentencing a weeping Logandan, said doing so gave her "no pleasure" given the circumstances he was facing.

He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $5187 in restitution, though no conviction was recorded.