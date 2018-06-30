EXPLAINED: The SRV and your rates bill

RATES and charges are set to go up from July 1 with the Special Rate Variation coming into affect in the Clarence Valley Council area.

At the June council meeting, councillors voted on the standard rates, levy and charges for the 2018/19 financial year.

This is an eight per cent increase on the 2017/18 year on top of the 2.3 per cent rate peg set by IPART.

The SRV will provide the council with an additional $10.298m in general rate income over the three years;

2018/19 - $1.632m

2019/20 - $3.373m

200/21 - $5.293m

Clarence Valley Council has applied and received an SRV to be Fit for the Future, at the requirement of the Office of Local Government. This must be achieved by 2021.

Rates in each category will increase over the next three financial years. For example, in 2017/18, Yamba, Maclean and Townsend's minimum rates were $380, however for 2018/19 it will be $420, 2019/20 is $450 and in 2020/21 the rates base will be $480. For the full break down of this year's rates, refer to the table above.

Treasury Corporation has recommended no further borrowings are made into the General Fund until the operating improvements are achieved.

Water charges

In November 2015 the council resolved that water fund increases be capped at a maximum of 1.5 per cent per year for five years from 2016/17. When the calculations were made for residential charges in the 2018/19 year, the 2017/18 typical residential bill of $472 per assessment was increased by 1.5 per cent. Following that, 25 per cent of the amount was allocated to access charges and 75 per cent was allocated as consumption charge, which follows the best practice guidelines set out by the Department of Primary Industries.

Water consumption charges for next three financial years per kilolitre:

2018/19 - $2.45

2019/20 - $2.49

2020/21 - $2.53

Sewer Charges

In the same meeting, the council decided to cap the sewer fund increases to 1.5 per cent per year for five years.

The current 30-year financial model indicates that from 2016/17 that the sewer charges will increase by the 1.5 per cent each year until 2020/21.

Residential sewer charges for next three financial years:

2018/19 - $1125

2019/20 - $1142

2020/21 - $1159

Were will the money go?

WHEN Clarence Valley Council applied for the Special Rate Variation, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) set out guidelines for what the rates collected by an SRV can be used on.

The funds will be spent on:

Roads, pavements and surfaces

Footpaths

Kerb and gutter maintenance

Culverts and drainage

Shoulder grading and widening

Flood mitigation

Sporting facilities and more.

Check your 2019 rates online

RATES around the Clarence Valley will change from tomorrow when the Special Rate Variation comes into affect.

Here are four recent rate notices from around the Clarence Valley including a Rural 2 zoned property in Lawrence.

5 acre property in Ashby Heights. Contributed

Property 1, which is not connected to water or sewerage, will pay an estimated total of $728 in the 2018/19 year.

Zoned residential, half acre block in Grafton. Contributed

Property 2, which is in Grafton, is estimated to pay $1451.

PROPERTY 3: Zoned Rural 2, about 14 acre property in Lawrence. cONTRIBUTED

Property 3, which is a rural property in Lawrence is estimated to pay $555.

Quarter acre block, near South Grafton High School Contributed

The final property, in South Grafton, is estimated to pay $959.

To calculate your estimated rates for the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years, get a recent rates notice and go here.