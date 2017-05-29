SRV on base rate would cost as little as $19 a year

RATEPAYERS are still unsure about how much they would have to pay if the council gets approval to implement a special rates variation.

For one ratepayer the matter came to a head on Friday when he attended the Clarence Valley Council's listening post in Grafton's Shoppingworld.

The man, a veteran builder, had come to argue it was impossible for many ratepayers his own age and older to afford a 6% to 8% hike on their rates bill.

Like many people in the community, he believed the increase would be calculated on the bottom line of the bill, which is made up of the base rate, the ad valorem rate and the council's charges for water, sewerage and garbage collection.

He went from a vocal opponent to accepting it might be a reasonable strategy within a few minutes, when he learned the proposed increase would only be calculated on the base rates component of the bill.

Cr Andrew Baker suspected this might be the case and arrived at the listening post armed with an envelope full of printed pages from a spreadsheet which showed what the real bottom line increases would be for ratepayers if the SRV gets up.

His figures, which match those of the council's planners, show the SRV would cost an extra $19 a year for the Valley's lowest paying ratepayer, to $191 for the highest.