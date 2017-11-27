Menu
The Daily Examiner front page on 16th May, 2018.
The Daily Examiner front page on 16th May, 2018. Bill North
SRV: Short term pain, long term gain

16th May 2018

I COULD imagine it would've been a nervous start to the day at council chambers yesterday morning.

The entire direction of Clarence Valley Council's operating rhythm hinged on IPART's decision on its SRV application.

For staff, three years of hard work and planning since its unfavourable 2015 Fit For The Future assessment paid off with three words: "Approved in full".

For ratepayers already battling rising power bills and minimal wage growth, it may seem like yet another incursion on the cost of living.

And it is. But it's backed by a solid plan, not just smoke and mirrors. The short term pain should result in long term gain.

Yes, a cumulative increase of $253 for the average household over three years is nothing to be sneezed at. So rest assured, as your number one news source in this region, we'll be watching closely, keeping council accountable on delivering its promises to the community, making sure it doesn't drop the ball.

And we will revisit the pensioner rebate, which has remained fixed at $250 plus $87.50 each for water and sewerage each year since its introduction in the 1990s.

RELATED STORY: Pensioner calls for fixed 17% rates rebate to ease SRV pain

Even without an SRV, the pensioner rebate has lost its effectiveness over time, and has not kept pace with the cost of living expenses.

Many pensioners simply view the SRV as another money grab, and a review of the pensioner rebate under the NSW Local Government Act is long overdue.

