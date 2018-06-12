St Andrew's celebrates 20 years

CELEBRATION: First principal Ken McCarron and his wife Leonie, who was the school's first teacher at the 20th anniversary of St Andrew's Christian School on Saturday.

IT ALL began with 22 students on the first day St Andrew's Christian School opened its doors.

Ken McCarron, the school's first principal, and his wife Leonie were the only two teachers at the school.

"By the end of the year we had 40, and the next year we had 105 from K-8,” MrMcCarron said.

The school now has 180 students.

"I was in Victoria the previous five years. I heard a school was starting so I contacted them and it went from there,” MrMcCarron said.

"It started in the St Andrew's Church site but we outgrew that, we were only there for four years before we came out to Clarenza.”

Mr McCarron is now the principal of Greenacre Christian School in Sydney and he can't believe how the school has developed.

"We came out to Clarenza and it was just a house,” he said.

"Now we've got all these buildings and ovals.”

Richard Walker came from Brisbane to help celebrate its 20th anniversary.

"I was an elder at the church when the school started,” he said. "It was myself and another elder, John Woods who had the idea of starting the school.”

Mr Walker taught there when it expanded into high school.

Current principal Mac Lindsay says the school reaching its 20th year is very exciting. Caitlan Charles

Mac Lindsay, current principal, said this was a very exciting moment for the school.

"It's wonderful to look back at the early days of the school and see how far it's come,” he said. "It's great to see ex-students coming back and see how successful they've been.”

Mr Lindsay said the school was a "wonderful Christian place in the local community.”

"It's so important that families can choose to have an education based on Christian principles,” he said.

"It is also a way of combining the churches of different denominations into one school.”