St Catherine’s turns sod, new era for aged care

THERE’S been a few additions over the years to add onto St Catherine’s Villa, but the tiny hole in the dirt they dug to turn the first sod will be the start of a complete redevelopment of the aged care home.

Run by Southern Cross Care, construction will start shortly on the staged redevelopment of the facility which will increase its number of beds from 63 to 83.

“It’s a staged development over two years, with 40 new beds and new facilities being built on the vacant block,” general manager property Southern Cross Care NSW/ACT Adam Fahey said.

“Then a full redevelopment of the existing block to bring it up to 83.”

Mr Fahey said the existing shell of the building was created in the early 70s, and had many additions to it, and the opportunity was here to modernise the facility and bring the building up to new building and care standards.

And with aged care beds increasing rapidly across the area, Mr Fahey said that the increase was in direct response to the community.

“We’re responding to the people who knock at our door and want to live with us,” he said.

“It’s trying to strengthen our community ties. Part of the features of the facility is a lot of community areas that promote the integration with residents as well as intergenerational programs.”

The plans of the development had changed over the past months in response to council and local community concerns, and Mr Fahey said he appreciated the input of the local residents to help build a facility that worked for everyone.

“Having that engagement with the community and finding what their pinch points are, and being able to accommodate and respond to that,” he said.

“I like to think it’s a really positive outcome.”