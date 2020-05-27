St Joseph’s Aboriginal school mural

Artist and former St Joseph's pupil Debby Taylor with some of the ex Goorie students from the school.

AT THE request of former St Joseph’s Primary School Principal, Frank Jones and the Indigenous Education Worker Elizabeth Hegedus, I Debby Taylor designed a mural to depict the Indigenous involvement at St Joseph’s school over the years.

This includes the old school campus at Spring Street South Grafton, where many of the original South Grafton Aboriginal families children attended the school.

Debby Taylor's mural at St Joseph's South Grafton.

The murals design depict the beginning of the school with the Sisters of Mercy and using the Clarence River as the central point of the artwork showed through different imagery; the people (students, parents, extended family, clergy and teachers) and the educational, sporting and school community; forming friendships that have helped form the characters of the students of St Joseph’s. There are depictions of flora and fauna as well as areas special to the local Gumbaynggirr peoples. There is also the capacity to add to the art either the creation story and future activities in the school community

As an ex student from the Spring Street School it was a pleasure to design this mural and it brought back memories of my time at the school, we were able at short notice bring together some of the ex Goorie students here to have a photo taken with Frank Jones (who was a classmate with some of the people in the photo) before he left the school. It is through Frank’s efforts that we were able to create this mural.