St Joseph's Students present swimmingly good musical

THERE were swimmers, snorkels and even submarines called into action in the search for a little fish at St Joseph's Primary in South Grafton yesterday.

One by one, the entire school searched for the missing goldfish, and after an hour of dance, music and singing, and even a fight with a shark, the fish was found, to the delight of the gathered teachers and parents.

The hi-jinks were all part of the school's musical "Where's Sparklarklarkling?", held over two shows in the school hall yesterday, and musical director and arts co-ordinator at the school Wayne Gilholm said the kids had lots of fun producing the original show.

"Originally the fish was just called 'Sparkles', but the kids loved the play on words we put in, so that's how we came up with the name," he said.

"We made up the story, and then the teachers slotted in the songs where they were appropriate like Under the Sea, Yellow Submarine and Octopus Garden.

"Every child in the school was part of the performance, including our little Junior Joeys, who come one day a term."

Mr Gilholm said there was a variety of characters in the show, with the highlight a shark attack on the goldfish, which was fought off by shark catchers who eventually arrest the shark and escort him from the stage.

"The kids loved it, and although it's been a lot of work for them to produce it this term, I think it's the kind of thing they will really remember after they leave."