Ex-Collingwood defender Jonathon Marsh is having a medical at St Kilda. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Ex-Magpie defender on Saints’ radar

by Lauren Wood
13th Mar 2019 1:45 PM
ST Kilda are considering signing former Magpie Jonathon Marsh as the Saints look to boost their depleted defence before the start of the season.   With the season proper just over a week away, the former Pie attended Moorabbin on Wednesday morning as the Saints look to boost their defence with Jake Carlisle having back surgery and Dylan Roberton under a cloud as he continues to grapple with a heart issue.

Nathan Brown is also suspended for Round 1.

Clubs have the opportunity to add a player that is out for the season by this Friday, with the new pre-season supplemental selection period to close at 5pm on March 15.

Marsh, 23, will be put through a medical but is considered a real chance of lining up for the Saints in round one..

The former Pies defender spoke late last year of his desperation to return to the AFL, having stepped away from the game at the end of 2016 after 15 games to deal with his mental health.

"I'm 110 per cent in," he said in November.

Jonathon Marsh played 15 games with Collingwood. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
"I'm fully committed. That's why I've been doing the work when nobody's watching because I'm so desperate for that second chance. I'm that keen for it that it's quite remarkable."

He said he was proud of his decision to walk away from the game and make his mental health a priority.

