Steven to step away from footy

Jack Steven will step away from footy. Pic: Michael Klein

ST Kilda's Jack Steven will step away from football to deal with a mental health issue.

It is understood Steven is dealing with a personal family issue.

He is expected to miss several weeks of training but hopes to be available to play in Round 1.

The Saints released a statement Tuesday afternoon, throwing their support behind their star midfielder, who is stepping away to "focus on his mental health and wellbeing".

"Jack's decision to put his hand up and acknowledge that he needs some time away is a brave one," Saints footy manager Simon Lethlean said.

"He is a much-loved member of our playing group and has the support of all his teammates, his coaches and all St Kilda supporters."

Steven is a four-time best and fairest winner for the club and has played 176 matches.

The club says it won't rush the 28-year-old.

"Jack will use this time to take a break from the daily routine of training and concentrate on his health," Lethlean said.

"I know he is desperate to get back to training and preparing for the season as quickly as possible, but the most important thing is making sure he is in the right headspace to do so.

"We ask that Jack be given the time and privacy to deal with this matter."

* If you or somebody you know requires help, please contact the following services:

Beyond Blue - 1300 22 46 36

Mensline - 1300 78 99 78