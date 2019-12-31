Menu
Trainer Aiden St Vincent with track hopeful
Trainer Aiden St Vincent with track hopeful "Archytas" (yellow bridle) and he is riding another of his horses" sea route". 28 March 2018
Horses

St Vincent bags beachside double on hometown racecourse

Geoff Newling, sport@dailyxaminer.com.au
31st Dec 2019 3:45 PM
RACING :Aiden St Vincent reaped a beach bounty when Boyles debuted for his Coffs Harbour stable in brilliant fashion yesterday.

The four-year-old gelding was having his first start for St Vincent in yesterday’s $22,000 Punting Baron Class 1 Handicap (1205m) and the son of Excelebration, who had won two of his previous 16 starts, stalked the leader, Northern Wilderose, before overtaking him in the final 100m.

Anthony Allen rode the gelding and was delighted he was so strong to the line.

“He’s only going to get better over time,” Anthony Allen told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

“He’s improved a lot.”

That improvement has been mainly due to a lot of beach work, Aiden St Vincent confirmed.

“A lot of beach work has turned him around,” Aiden St Vincent said.

“It’s exciting to bring a horse to the races and everything go to plan.”

It didn’t start that way for the former Tamworth trainer when Kingoftheharbour contested the second race of the day.

The four-year-old son of Harbour Watch was making his racing debut but was caught wide from his barrier 13 and had no luck finding a good position.

He then ducked back to the inside and finished strongly to be just out of the placings behind Shane Everson’s Sequential Pearl.

The day finished better when Hellenism won the final race, the Pink Silks January 12 Class 1 Handicap (1205m).

The four-year-old daughter of Helmet had won her maiden at Coffs and made it two wins from four starts after resuming from a five month spell in brilliant style.

Last at the turn jockey Rachael Murray angled back to the rail, found a hole and the mare exploded home along the rail for a wonderful win.

“I’d told Rachael if it all went pear shaped and you are out the back stay there,” Aiden St Vincent said.

“It reminded me of Dad’s old horse (the Paul St Vincent-trained The Jackal).”

In a famous Ramornie The Jackal was second last after jumping at Grafton but then jockey Robert Thompson found runs to hit the front turning for home and won a, then, track record in the feature sprint at the Grafton Cup Carnival.

Rachael Murray thought “wow” was a fine description when Hellenism speared through the field to win running away.

“She’s got a lot of ability. She really is the ultimate professional,” Rachael Murray said.

