Peta Ansford
Peta Ansford Lee Constable
Opinion

STABBED IN THE HEART: 'She should have left him earlier'

Rae Wilson
by
9th Mar 2019 11:07 AM
ALMOST two years after fatally stabbing her partner in the heart with a knife, a woman this week walked free.

Twelve jurors decided she either acted in self-defence during a heated argument that unfolded in their Andergrove home or there was sufficient reasonable doubt that they could not convict her of the manslaughter charge she faced.

No one deserves to die but the debate I have heard since the verdict has lacked insight into domestic violence.

 

"I don't agree with the decision."

 

"He didn't deserve to die."

 

"They shouldn't have let their relationship get to the point this happened."

 

"She should have left him earlier."

Data from The RED HEART Campaign shows nine women, two children and four men have died at the hands of a loved one already this year.

It's only March 9.

Domestic violence is an insidious problem in our society and we must have an avenue to assess whether someone acted in self-defence.

These jurors listened to every piece of evidence, including compelling testimony from children we could not report, and reached a decision we must respect.

And remember Peta Louise Ansford is not truly free. She has to live the rest of her life knowing she took another's life.

* For 24-hour domestic violence support, phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Mackay Daily Mercury

