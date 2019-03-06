Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

ANSFORD TRIAL: Luke Mitchell's family leave court
Crime

STABBED IN THE HEART: Jury delivers stunning verdict

Caitlan Charles
by
5th Mar 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 6th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN who fatally stabbed her partner in the heart has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

Whether or not Peta Louise Ansford had killed her partner of two years was never in question, but the jury had to decide if it was an unlawful killing or in self-defence.

Jurors, who heard during the trial about a history of domestic violence, have decided Ansford killed Luke Mitchell in self-defence. She can now walk free from the court.

YESTERDAY: A WOMAN who stabbed her partner in the heart will soon learn her fate.

Peta Louise Ansford has admitted to killing her partner of two years, but pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the Mackay Supreme Court.

 

Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.
Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.

Her defence lawyer has argued she killed him in self-defence.

After five days of hearing evidence, the jury has retired to deliberate in the trial against Ms Ansford.

There is no doubt that Ms Ansford killed her partner, Luke Mitchell, but the jury must decide in the killing was unlawful or an act of defence.

What we know so far:

editors picks luke mitchell mackay supreme court peta louise ansford
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Facebook post for bail proved pointless

    premium_icon Facebook post for bail proved pointless

    Crime A social media call out for a bail address has led to a man's application refused

    Environmental protest ended this morning

    premium_icon Environmental protest ended this morning

    Environment THE group demanded the end of logging in koala habitat

    Semi-final a family affair for Kroehnert clan

    premium_icon Semi-final a family affair for Kroehnert clan

    Cricket Captains battle for bragging rights

    GALLERY: 150 of the Clarence Valley's cutest cats

    premium_icon GALLERY: 150 of the Clarence Valley's cutest cats

    Pets & Animals More than 200 proud cat owners shared their photos

    • 6th Mar 2019 3:00 PM