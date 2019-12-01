Stabbing death: Plea negotiations ongoing in murder case

James Alderton is facing a murder allegation over the 2017 stabbing death of Charlie Larter.

PLEA negotiations are still under way in the drawn-out case against a man accused of a stabbing murder.

James Paul Alderton, 24, faced a committal hearing some seven months ago.

But the murder case against him still remains before the Local Court.

Mr Alderton remains in custody over the June 6, 2017 incident in which he's accused of fatally stabbing 46-year-old Charlie Larter.

He's also charged with assaulting Mr Larter's son, Zack and another man, Joshua Mead during a violent brawl in Knox Park in Murwillumbah.

DPP prosecutor Alanna Coxon told Lismore Local Court on Wednesday a plea offer had been made by her office.

This followed an unsuccessful offer from Mr Alderton's legal team.

"A defence plea offer was made and was rejected by the Director," Ms Coxon said.

"There was a three day committal hearing in April going into May.

"Since then, there's been ongoing extensive plea negotiations."

The parties have not revealed the details of either of these plea offers.

But Ms Coxon said they had been working through an agreed set of facts and were "about 98 per cent" finished with this process.

In light of the progress that had already been made, she asked the court for a further adjournment, with a view to have negotiations finalised before the end of the year.

Magistrate Jacqueline Trad agreed to adjourn the case until December 18, but warned there may not be any further delays accepted by the court at that time.

"It's a very serious allegation before the court," Ms Trad said.

Ms Trad said there "had been a history to this matter" but acknowledged the parties' efforts to finalise negotiations.

Mr Alderton appeared by video link from custody on Wednesday and is expected to do the same when the case returns to court.