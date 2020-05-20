Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Detectives have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.
Crime

Stabbing investigation: Police wish to speak with boy

Felicity Ripper
20th May 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released an image of a teenager they believe can assist with a stabbing investigation.

Police will allege a 41-year-old man was stabbed at Kiamba just after 4pm on Monday.

Sunshine Coast detectives want to speak with the boy pictured, who is understood to have been travelling in a black BMW.

The sedan was located in Alexandra Headland on Tuesday.

The boy is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, of an average build with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is also believed to be accompanied by a woman in her early 20s, who is described as of a dark complexion, around 165cm tall, of a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the pair is urged not to approach them and contact police.

kiamba police investigation stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIGHWAY UPGRADE: How much time will you save?

        premium_icon HIGHWAY UPGRADE: How much time will you save?

        News DEX journalist Jarrard Potter puts drive routes on Big River Way and the upgraded Pacific Highway to the test to see which is quicker in the Clarence

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Music Buds are hard to rival for music, sound and phone talk quality

        Wandering wildlife will have a hard time hitching

        premium_icon Wandering wildlife will have a hard time hitching

        Environment RMS details the work put in to stop animals dodging traffic on new highway

        LADIES FIRST: Clarence clubs receive share of grants

        premium_icon LADIES FIRST: Clarence clubs receive share of grants

        Sport More than $87,000 has been distributed for new projects