Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
News

STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

Jasmine Minhas
2nd Jan 2020 7:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Jan 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed with a broken wine glass multiple times at a beach north of Coffs Harbour.

The 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back, chest and wrist on Sandy Beach around 4pm Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred after a man, aged 49, and woman, aged 50, became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. 

The victim allegedly left the scene before returning a short time later, and the argument became physical. 

Police will allege in court this is when the 49-year-old man stabbed the younger man several times. 

A bystander called emergency services and the man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

 

A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward

 

Police cordoned off the crime scene, where a football, towel and esky could be seen lying on the sand.

Police then attended a home on Mahogany Ave, Sandy Beach, and arrested the 49-year-old-man.

He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possess prohibited plant. 

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today. 

A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
coffs harbour editors picks sandy beach stabbing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glenreagh mourns as tragedy strikes

        premium_icon Glenreagh mourns as tragedy strikes

        News Social media posts create chilling backdrop to fateful NYE

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declares state of emergency.

        V8’S UNLEASHED: Grafton set to host speedway state titles

        premium_icon V8’S UNLEASHED: Grafton set to host speedway state titles

        Motor Sports Some of the countries best will be in town for a huge night on the track.

        Community hits back over early closure at Westlawn course

        premium_icon Community hits back over early closure at Westlawn course

        Golf People were not pleased about the final call, voicing their opinions on the...