STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

A 50-year-old man has been stabbed with a wine glass at Sandy Beach. Photo: Frank Redward

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed with a broken wine glass multiple times at a beach north of Coffs Harbour.

The 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back, chest and wrist on Sandy Beach around 4pm Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred after a man, aged 49, and woman, aged 50, became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

The victim allegedly left the scene before returning a short time later, and the argument became physical.

Police will allege in court this is when the 49-year-old man stabbed the younger man several times.

A bystander called emergency services and the man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police cordoned off the crime scene, where a football, towel and esky could be seen lying on the sand.

Police then attended a home on Mahogany Ave, Sandy Beach, and arrested the 49-year-old-man.

He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possess prohibited plant.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.