Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Stabbing victim did not know alleged attacker

Rae Wilson
by
6th Oct 2018 5:34 AM

A MAN has been charged with unlawful wounding after a stabbing incident in a Gladstone street overnight.

An 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street about 2.15am when another man approached him and stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

The teen received a puncture wound during the alleged assault outside a licensed premises.

Security staff from a nearby hotel restrained the armed man until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.

Investigations indicate the two men were not known to each other.

An 18-year-old Kin Kora man has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

He is expected to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

gladstone stabbing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    School action aims to stop child homelessness

    premium_icon School action aims to stop child homelessness

    Education NSW school students to be quizzed about their living situations and family relationships as part of a drastic new plan to identify kids at risk of homelessness.

    • 6th Oct 2018 4:58 AM
    Take a look back at Clarence Valley's rich vein of mining

    Take a look back at Clarence Valley's rich vein of mining

    News Mining featured heavily in the early history of the Clarence Valley

    Big ideas for Grafton need big numbers

    premium_icon Big ideas for Grafton need big numbers

    News Grafton Chamber of Commerce outlines 14-point plan

    People power kept Nymboida mine running

    premium_icon People power kept Nymboida mine running

    News Colliery originally supplied coal, delivered by bullock teams

    Local Partners