Stability for Magpies key in run to finals

Magpies fullback Rob Howard charges it back without fear during the NRRRL first grade between Lower Clarence Magpies and Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies coach Dan Randall has had the luxury of naming the same starting first grade line-up two weeks in a row and the leader believes the new-found stability in the side will help as it makes a late assault on the NRRRL top end.

The Magpies will go into their clash at Yamba League Field full of confidence after putting in a strong showing against ladder leaders Cudgen Hornets last weekend.

They will meet a Kyogle Turkeys side that got the wood over them earlier in the season, a loss Randall believes his side should not have suffered.

"We are a better squad now than what we were then, we have had a longer run with the same blokes in the side and I think we have the ability to take it to them,” he said.

While the Magpies have been well supported by mid-season recruits David Fernando and Grant Brown, it is the stalwart players in the side that make the difference.

Names including Binge, Howard and Kapeen which have become mainstays of the Magpies over recent seasons are the key to the side's charge to NRRRL finals, according to Randall.

In fact it is fullback Robbie Howard that Randall picked out as the club's best on the field this season.

"He has not had a bad game all season, he does everything for the side,” Randall said.

"When the big boys need a rest in the middle Robbie is the first to put his hand up for a carry, he defends up in the line putting shots on anything that moves and then still manages to drop back to catch the bomb and bring it back up at 100 miles an hour.

"Robbie is the kind of bloke that you love to play with, you just know you're safe with him in the side.”

The black and white brigade will need all of his experience in the number one jersey if it is to overcome a hungry Kyogle outfit.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Kyogle Turkeys at Yamba League Field, Sunday from 11am.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Eathan Kapeen, 3. Dan Kilroy, 4. Dan Randall (c), 5. Michael O'Connor, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Dan Mitchell, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. TBC, 10. Dave Fernando, 11. Grant Brown, 12. Matty Lee, 13. Dalton Shaw, 14. Kyah Hurrell, 15. Pat Hughes