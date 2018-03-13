STACS of News: The 'Little Bus' run

SAFE ARRIVAL: The 'Little Bus Run' is a service started this year for Kindergarten and Year 1 students of St Andrew's Christian School.

EACH year Clarence Valley schools are challenged to produce their own School Newspaper page as part of our Newspapers in Education program. DEX editor Bill North will cast his eye over every entry to award high school and primary school winners for Best Story, Best Photograph and Best Newspaper of 2018. Last year's Newspaper of the Year winner STACS of News is the first edition off the press for the Daily Examiner Newspaper of the Year competition for 2018.

The 'Little Bus' run

By Nathan Waterson,

AT THE start of this year a new event came to our school. It is called the 'The Bus Run', although the Preparatory students call it 'The Little Bus' run.

'The Bus Run' was created by Mr Lindsay, our principal, to keep the Preparatory students safe and to provide a service to new families in our school.

Only the Preparatory students, Kindergarten and Year 1, can catch this special bus.

Preparatory student Dion Atherton said the best thing about the bus run was "catching up with friends and going to school".

The bus run has a pick-up point in Grafton and South Grafton to pick up students and also to drop them off.

It also provides peace of mind to their parents because they don't have to worry about their children getting hurt or getting off at the wrong bus stop.

Mrs Corrigan is our volunteer bus driver. She doesn't get paid, she does the bus run out of her own free time.

Mrs Corrigan said her favourite part of driving the bus was "listening to the children in the back having conversations and hearing them talk to me".

Samuel Eleveld is our High School volunteer who helps take care of the Preps who travel on that bus to school.

Here at St Andrew's we hope this bus run will assist others in the community around us by taking the students safely to school.

SAUCEY CAUSE: The St Andrew's Christian School student representative council holds a sausage sizzle every Thursday to raise money to help kids at the Mama Sayang Orphanage in Indonesia. Contributed

Sizzling idea to raise money for orphanage

By Hugh Scott,

COMIC RELIEF: The BBQ Gone Wrong. Levi Wilson-Feeney, Year 6