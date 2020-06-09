Stadium’s plan to bring back fans revealed

Keira Volker and Hudson Volker at the first NRL game at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Fans could soon be back in the stadium. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The big hits of Jason Taumalolo, the aerial acrobatics of Kyle Feldt, it all looks better live.

And Cowboys fans could soon have the opportunity to see it up close again with Stadiums Queensland working to get sports-starved fans in the stands in the coming weeks.

While the Cowboys played in front of more than 300 cardboard fans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium at the weekend, those voiceless faces could soon be a thing of the past.

It is understood fans will be brought back into venues in a staged return, with corporate partners able to return to venues as early as this weekend.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, gatherings of up to 20 people are permitted in venues, with opportunities for greater capacities with a COVID Safe Site Specific Plan approved by Queensland Health.

A planned return to Queensland Country Bank Stadium is set to roll out. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Stadiums Queensland chief executive Todd Harris said the organisation was working with clubs, codes and health authorities to facilitate a staged return to stadiums.

"We know live sport is important for the fans, players and teams, as well as the staff and industries it supports, however it's important we provide a safe environment for our fans, players and staff," Mr Harris said.

"We would love to be able to get fans back in the next couple of weeks and expect we will look to move numbers in on a progressive basis week to week, in line with public health requirements.

"The finer details on how that will be achieved are being finalised and we are confident that we have a number of processes that can allow our venues to open safely to a select number of fans for upcoming matches."

QCB Stadium will be one of those venues, with an expectation people could be back in the stands, in a limited capacity, in time for the Cowboys next home game against Newcastle.

QCB Stadium acting general manager Mirella Taylor said a number of operational measures were being investigated to assist fans with social distancing.

Fans could enjoy live action at the stadium in time for the Cowboys versus Newcastle game. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"This could include staggered entry times, digital ticket scanning, reserved seating only, seating plans that maintain 1.5m distance between groups, cashless transactions and 'click and collect' food and beverage options," she said.

"This will be in addition to increased cleaning, sanitation, health signage and protective equipment for staff.

"We'll also be requiring that individual contact details are provided for each ticket holder to enable tracing requirements if necessary and encouraging all patrons to download and use the COVID Safe App."

